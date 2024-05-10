Irish deputy premier ‘proud’ of role in UN vote on Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier ‘proud’ of role in UN vote on Palestine

By Press Association
Micheal Martin is Ireland’s foreign affairs minister (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Micheal Martin is Ireland’s foreign affairs minister (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

It is time for Palestine to take “its rightful place amongst the nations of the world”, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin made the remarks after the UN General Assembly voted to grant “rights and privileges” to Palestine and also called on the Security Council to favourably consider a request it to become an official member of the United Nations.

In a statement, Mr Martin said he was proud that Ireland played a “leadership role” in the the vote.

He said: “I welcome that the United Nations General Assembly has passed the Resolution on Palestine’s membership of the UN by an overwhelming majority, with 143 states voting in favour – more than 80% of UN members voting.

“I am proud that Ireland took a leadership role in co-sponsoring the Resolution, and voting in favour.

“The international community must state unequivocally that it is time for concrete, irreversible actions to underpin the equal right to security, dignity and self-determination for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples. Collectively, we made that statement today.

“I am under no illusion as to the challenge that converting this Resolution into reality will entail.

“There is a long road ahead. But in today’s vote we have heard the voice of the world say unambiguously that it is time for Palestine to take its rightful place amongst the nations of the world.”

It comes as Ireland moves closer to formally recognising the state of Palestine.

Irish premier Simon Harris said that he and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez have formed a “clear plan” on the matter as they continue to appeal to other European states to sign up to a joint declaration.