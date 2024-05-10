Irish deputy premier ‘proud’ of role in UN vote on Palestine

It is time for Palestine to take “its rightful place amongst the nations of the world”, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin made the remarks after the UN General Assembly voted to grant “rights and privileges” to Palestine and also called on the Security Council to favourably consider a request it to become an official member of the United Nations.

In a statement, Mr Martin said he was proud that Ireland played a “leadership role” in the the vote.

He said: “I welcome that the United Nations General Assembly has passed the Resolution on Palestine’s membership of the UN by an overwhelming majority, with 143 states voting in favour – more than 80% of UN members voting.

“I am proud that Ireland took a leadership role in co-sponsoring the Resolution, and voting in favour.

“The international community must state unequivocally that it is time for concrete, irreversible actions to underpin the equal right to security, dignity and self-determination for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples. Collectively, we made that statement today.

“I am under no illusion as to the challenge that converting this Resolution into reality will entail.

“There is a long road ahead. But in today’s vote we have heard the voice of the world say unambiguously that it is time for Palestine to take its rightful place amongst the nations of the world.”

It comes as Ireland moves closer to formally recognising the state of Palestine.

Irish premier Simon Harris said that he and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez have formed a “clear plan” on the matter as they continue to appeal to other European states to sign up to a joint declaration.