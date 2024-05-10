London Mayor Sadiq Khan shook rival Susan Hall’s hand after election result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan shook rival Susan Hall’s hand after election result

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan was re-elected as London Mayor on Saturday May 4 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sadiq Khan was re-elected as London Mayor on Saturday May 4 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Images on social media show Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall stretching out her hand to her Labour rival Sadiq Khan.

The pictures appeared to show victorious Mr Khan ignoring Ms Hall’s offer of a congratulatory handshake after the election results were read out.

Evaluation: Misleading

A video of the event shows that Mr Khan did shake Ms Hall’s hand after he initially appeared not to see the Conservative candidate’s offer of congratulations.

The facts

The result of the May 2 London mayoral election was announced on Saturday May 4.

Images show Mr Khan, Ms Hall and the other mayoral candidates on stage, listening to the returning officer reading out the results of the ballot.

[pa_oembed = 8e40aa8df989f19643ecf43bb3f1d4e6]

Photographs shared online show a moment where Ms Hall, who is stood to the  right of the mayor, stretches out her hand towards Mr Khan, but he is looking to his left at that point and appears to miss the gesture.

A video of the moment clearly shows that Ms Hall then taps Mr Khan on the arm, at which point he turns his head, sees her hand and shakes it.

[pa_oembed = aa71b30d1f9ba2a2b7c57ebd77102900]

Mr Khan won the London mayoralty with 1,088,225 votes to Ms Hall’s 812,397. Third-place Rob Blackie, from the Liberal Democrats, received 145,184 votes, a little ahead of the Green Party candidate Zoe Garbett, who got 145,114 votes.

