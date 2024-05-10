Labour’s private schools tax plans ‘blamed for fall in entries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s private schools tax plans ‘blamed for fall in entries’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to a school in Harlow in Essex (Ian West/PA)
Labour’s planned tax on private schools has been blamed for a fall in entries, it has been reported.

Private school enrolments this academic year have dropped 2.7% from the last, according to figures from the Independent Schools Council (ISC), reportedly the biggest fall since it started collecting data in 2011.

The Times newspaper said the body believes Labour’s proposals to charge 20% VAT on private fees in England has put parents off choosing independent schools and forecasts numbers to fall further this autumn.

The annual ISC data, which will be published next week, also shows a 0.1% drop in the overall numbers of pupils at private school, it was reported.

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the ISC, is quoted saying: “You can see the change in our census already and new parents for this year are asking about VAT, you hear that from speaking to any head teacher.

“There is noticeable concern.

“Parents are under pressure from the cost of living and recovering from the impact of Covid.

“The majority of families are dual-income households who can afford fees but not comfortably.

“We’re starting to see already the impact of VAT looming on the horizon.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Former home secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)

Last month, Education minister David Johnston accused Labour of having an “ideological obsession” with private schools.

Tory MP Suella Braverman said the planned tax will be “harmful and punitive” for children with special educational needs, branding it a “misguided attack”.

Labour plans to use the money raised by the policy to fund plans including the recruitment of 6,500 more teachers and putting mental health counsellors in every secondary school if it gains power.

A party spokesperson said: “Independent schools have raised fees above inflation for well over a decade, and parents will make choices for their family on that basis.

“Independent schools do not have to pass Labour’s proposed change onto parents.”