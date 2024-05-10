Research hub to receive £4m to tackle pests and pathogens threatening trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Research hub to receive £4m to tackle pests and pathogens threatening trees

By Press Association
The Emerald ash borer beetle has been wreaking havoc in North America (Defra/PA)
The Emerald ash borer beetle has been wreaking havoc in North America (Defra/PA)

Britain’s leading forest research centre will receive £4 million from the Government to help tackle pests and pathogens threatening trees across the country.

The Environment Department (Defra) said the funding will pay for a research and containment facility at the UK’s Forest Research Alice Holt Research Station in Surrey.

This will expand the capacity of the existing Holt laboratory by almost double and boost researchers’ capability to study tree disease-spreading beetles, Defra added.

It comes as statistics released by Forest Research on Saturday show there were 2,350 tree pests and diseases reported through the TreeAlert service between April 2023 and March 2024.

Climate change is causing a rise in the number of pests seen in recent years, including an increase in the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle Ips typographus as well as ongoing responses to Phytophthora ramorum and oak processionary moth.

Defra said that by assessing the pests and pathogens in a contained laboratory, scientists from Forest Research will be able to study them in a safe and controlled manner using cutting-edge technology and equipment.

Trees
Experts say trees must be protected as they play a vital role in the fight against climate change (PA)

The laboratory will also help prepare for known threats which are not currently present in the UK.

This includes the Emerald ash borer – an exotic green beetle from Asia which caused significant damage to ash trees in North America – and Xylella, a bacterial disease which has devastated olive trees in France and Italy.

Biosecurity minister Lord Douglas-Miller said: “We are committed to protecting the country’s tree health and maintaining biosecurity to ensure our trees and woodlands are resilient to fight climate change.

“Building on the existing vital work of Alice Holt will be a key part to achieving this.”

Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission chairman, said: “Trees and woodlands support our wellbeing and are home to some of our most treasured species. They play an important role in tackling climate change.

“It is vital that we expand our research to counter new tree health outbreaks which are a threat to our nation’s trees.”

The funding is part of Government action towards its five-year plant biosecurity strategy, which aims to protect the country’s plants from risks posed by pests and pathogens.