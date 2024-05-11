Applications for funded childcare open for parents of nine-month-olds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Applications for funded childcare open for parents of nine-month-olds

By Press Association
A preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Working parents of children older than nine months can now apply for funded childcare starting from September this year.

It marks the second step of the Government’s expanded childcare offer for working families of younger children in England.

Parents of two-year-olds have been able to access 15 hours of funded childcare since last month.

This will be extended to working parents of nine-month-olds from September, with applications opening on Sunday for those whose children reach that age by August 31.

Parents can apply for their eligibility code via the childcare service, which they then take to their chosen childcare provider to validate.

The full rollout will see support increase to 30 hours a week by September 2025.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Last year we promised the biggest ever expansion in childcare provision in history and we are delivering.

“Over 210,000 children have already benefited from 15 hours of government-funded care and parents of nine-month-olds can apply from today.

“Our full expansion will save parents an average of £6,900 a year, meaning no parent has to choose between their career and caring for their child.”

Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Last year, just two thirds of local authorities felt confident they could deliver the rollout for April, but with our support, 100% have done so.

“That was only the beginning, and we will continue to support the sector so that every eligible parent can access the high-quality childcare they deserve.”

All local authorities have reported they are currently meeting the demand from parents for childcare places, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

A 1% increase, 15,000 childcare places, will be needed for this September, the department said.

A further 70,000 more places are likely to be needed for September next year, according to previous DfE projections.

It estimated that 40,000 additional staff, compared with 2023, are required by September 2025 for the full rollout.

Whitehall’s spending watchdog last month warned that the Government’s childcare expansion could affect the quality of provision or places for young children.

The risk of an influx of “inexperienced” early years staff, alongside higher staff to child supervision ratios for two-year-olds, may jeopardise the quality of childcare provision, according to the National Audit Office.