Forbes vows action to get economy ‘firing on all cylinders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Forbes vows action to get economy ‘firing on all cylinders’

By Press Association
Kate Forbes has returned to the Government frontbenches as Deputy First Minster (Lesley Martin/PA)
Kate Forbes has returned to the Government frontbenches as Deputy First Minster (Lesley Martin/PA)

New Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said she returned to Cabinet to boost the Scottish economy as she pledged to get it “firing on all cylinders”.

Ms Forbes said she wants to “get stuff done” and that economic choices made this year will “determine whether Scotland reaps the benefits for decades to come or forever laments the missed opportunities”.

The 34-year-old had been tipped to run for the SNP leadership again after Humza Yousaf announced his resignation last month but she instead opted to back John Swinney, who was sworn in as First Minister on Wednesday.

He rewarded her by appointing her as his deputy, and also gave her responsibility for the economy and Gaelic.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Ms Forbes said she left the backbenches and returned to Government because of the economy.

She said: “As the newly sworn-in Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for the economy, I want to get stuff done.

“Everything is an economic policy – tackling poverty, reaching net zero, raising the revenue to invest in our public services.

“The plan is simple. Get the economy firing on all cylinders, and it will power a better future.”

First Minister’s Questions
First Minister John Swinney and his deputy Kate Forbes at Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)

Outlining some ways forward, she said Scotland is well placed to attract new jobs and investment in the energy industry, while another strength is Scottish food exports such as whisky and salmon which continue to be in high demand around the world.

She also said the “backbone” of the Scottish economy is starting and growing small businesses.

However she said the country faces “extremely pressing” demographic challenges, with rural and coastal areas forecast to see double-digit percentage declines in population over coming decades.

Meanwhile she said growth in cities “masks the fact our working-age population is not growing at a rate that our public services and economy will require”.

Ms Forbes said many of the macro-economic levers lie with the UK Government, but she has “never allowed that to constrain our ambition to do better”.

She said: “My message is simple: Scotland is open for business. My plan is to prove that, to reduce the hurdles to investment, to market the opportunities and to prioritise jobs and wages, not bureaucracy.”