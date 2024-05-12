Cameron condemns ‘callous’ Hamas over footage of hostage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cameron condemns ‘callous’ Hamas over footage of hostage

By Press Association
Nadav Popplewell was taken hostage in the Hamas attack on Israel in October (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nadav Popplewell was taken hostage in the Hamas attack on Israel in October (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has branded Hamas “callous” over a video showing a British-Israeli hostage who the militants said had died in Gaza.

Lord David Cameron on Sunday said he could give no updates on the fate of Nadav Popplewell as the Foreign Office investigates what happened.

Hamas on Saturday released a statement that the 51-year-old had died after being wounded in an Israeli air strike a month ago.

It provided no evidence for the claim and the Israeli military has not commented.

It came hours after the Palestinian militant group released undated footage of Mr Popplewell, who was taken hostage during its October 7 attack on Israel, with a black eye confirming his name.

Lord Cameron told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I can’t give you any new updates this morning.

“Like everyone else, I watched the video on Twitter, X, last night, put out by Hamas of Nadav answering a question as to who he was. And I watched that video and you just think, what callous people they are to do that, to play with the family’s emotions in that way.

“I met Nadav’s family, his sister, and I know the heartbreak they’ve been going through for over 200 days, and when you see what Hamas are prepared to do, you just realise the terrible, dreadful, inhuman people, frankly, that we are dealing with.”

Lord David Cameron
Lord David Cameron condemned Hamas over the footage (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is “trying to work out what has happened” and will not “say anything until we have better information”, he added.

The Tory peer also urged the BBC to call Hamas a terrorist group.

“Maybe it’s a moment actually for the BBC to ask itself again, shall we describe these people as terrorists? They are terrorists.”

On Saturday, an FCDO spokesperson said: “We’re urgently seeking more information following the release of this video. Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely distressing time.

“The UK Government has been working with partners across the region to secure the release of hostages, including British nationals. We will continue to do all we can to secure the release of hostages.”

Israel has previously denied accusations by Hamas that hostages were killed by Israeli fire.

Mr Popplewell was captured with his mother from her home in Kibbutz Nirim, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

His brother was killed during the attack. His mother was released during a temporary ceasefire in November.

The campaign group described him as “generous and kind” and an avid reader of science fiction novels.

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage.

The group still holds around 100 captives, with more than 30 thought to be dead.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,900 people, according to the local health ministry.