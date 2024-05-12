Cameron says ‘right’ for election to be later in year and denies wanting PM job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron says ‘right’ for election to be later in year and denies wanting PM job

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron in November (Frank Augstein/PA)
Lord David Cameron said it would be “absolutely right” for the general election to be held in the second half of the year, while denying he was after Rishi Sunak’s job.

The Foreign Secretary argued voters should be given more time to see “the plan is working”.

Pressed on what advice he would give the Prime Minister in the wake of the Tories’ mauling in local and regional contests, the Tory peer told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I’d say to him ‘stick to the plan’. I think the Prime Minister is a good man doing a great job at a difficult time.”

He pointed to official figures this week showing gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have risen by 0.6% over the first quarter of 2024, following two quarters of decline last year.

“And you’ve got this situation now where you can see inflation coming down, I think interest rates are going to come down, taxes are coming down, the economy is growing.

“And I think you’ve got a very clear choice opening up, and that’s what happens as you get to the end of a parliament. It stops being a referendum on the Government every day and it starts being a choice between two teams.

“The longer actually we have between now and the election, the more you’re going to see the plan is working.”

Cameron
David Cameron quit as prime minister after the 2016 Brexit result and resigned as an MP three months later (Hannah McKay/PA)

Asked about election timing, Lord Cameron said: “He said second half of the year and I think that’s absolutely right because you can see the economic plan is working.”

Presenter Sir Trevor asked the former prime minister about the prospect of a possible return to Downing Street to help the Conservative Party reverse its electoral fortunes as it languishes in the polls.

Lord Cameron replied: “No, no. I am now Foreign Secretary. I sit in the House of Lords. I’m not in the House of Commons. I’m part of Rishi’s team.

“That is what I’m interested in doing. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Mr Sunak is “definitely” the right person to be leading the party, he insisted.