Starmer invites Labour mayors to develop 10-year local growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer invites Labour mayors to develop 10-year local growth plans

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Labour mayors on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Labour mayors on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said “boosting growth across every region” will be top of the agenda in Labour’s devolution plans as he brings together his party’s newly-expanded team of mayors.

Labour notched up a string of wins by high-profile incumbents in this year’s mayoral elections, as well as scoring a clean sweep of victories in those parts of the country that were voting for a mayor for the first time.

The local Labour politicians are “already setting the agenda” in the face of “a failing Tory Government that is choking off our economy and hoarding power”, Sir Keir said.

The Labour leader will invite the group to help develop a “gold standard” for boosting local economies when they meet for the first time since the contests.

They will work together to shape Labour’s proposals for new 10-year local growth plans, ensuring they can be delivered quickly if – as polls suggest – the party wins the next general election.

Existing work Labour highlighted includes Andy Burnham’s Greater Manchester Strategy, Tracy Brabin’s West Yorkshire Business Board, as well as Sadiq Khan’s plans to create 150,000 jobs in London by 2028.

The party accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Tories of failing to fulfil their flagship policy of levelling up UK regions, pointing to its analysis of Office for National Statistics data showing the average gap in gross domestic product per person between London and other combined authorities in England averaged £29,000 in 2022.

Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer celebrating Claire Ward’s victory in the East Midlands mayoral contest (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir will set out how a Labour government could help enhance mayors’ efforts to drive growth, including by extending devolution, establishing a new body called Skills England to help meet industry’s skills requirements over the next decade, building 1.5 million homes over the next Parliament, and setting new standards for public institutions to drive regional growth.

The Labour leader said ahead of the meeting: “These local elections showed that the British public is ready to put their trust in this changed Labour Party. We will repay that trust by delivering economic growth for everyone, everywhere in partnership with our Labour mayors.

“Our growing team of Labour mayors is already setting the agenda and delivering for local people despite a failing Tory Government that is choking off our economy and hoarding power in Westminster.

“My Labour government would rebuild our economy hand-in-hand with local leaders. That’s why boosting growth across every region will be top of the agenda for our devolution plans. Drawing on the expertise and ideas of Labour mayors who know their communities best, we can set the ‘gold standard’ for delivering local growth.

POLITICS Labour
(PA Graphics)

“With our sleeves rolled up and plans already being developed before a general election, Labour will be ready from day one.

“We’ll turbocharge growth across our towns, cities and regions, put more money in people’s pockets, and improve living standards across Britain.”

Labour’s wins included Richard Parker’s shock victory over Conservative Andy Street in the West Midlands, Claire Ward becoming the East Midlands’ first elected mayor, Kim McGuinness winning the new North East mayoral election, and David Skaith winning the new York & North Yorkshire mayoralty – which includes Mr Sunak’s Richmond constituency.

The party retained mayoralties such as London, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and Liverpool City Region.

The Conservatives suffered a mauling from the electorate in the contests earlier this month, also losing nearly 500 council seats and the Blackpool South by-election.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said: “Sir Keir Starmer’s metro mayors have spent more time wading in on international issues they have no control over rather than delivering on people’s priorities.

“The worst thing Labour could do for regional growth is hike up taxes across the country – for that reason they should immediately rule out both the business rates and council tax revaluations they have opened the door to. We all know exactly why Labour would do that – to raise taxes on communities everywhere.

“We are boosting regional growth and creating thriving communities, investing over £15 billion in projects across the UK and backing 75 towns through our Long-Term Plan for Towns. Labour would take us back to square one.”