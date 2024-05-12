Cameron’s ‘golden era’ of UK-China ties was pathetic, says ex-Hong Kong governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron’s ‘golden era’ of UK-China ties was pathetic, says ex-Hong Kong governor

By Press Association
David Cameron drinks a pint with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his 2015 state visit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The “golden era” of UK-China relations under then-prime minister David Cameron was “absolutely pathetic”, the last British governor of Hong Kong has said.

When he was in Downing Street, Lord Cameron, now the Foreign Secretary, sought closer economic ties with Beijing and hosted a state visit for President Xi Jinping in 2015.

Relations between the West and China have deteriorated dramatically in the years since he left office in 2016.

Lord Chris Patten agreed with the need to have a relationship with China but said “the idea that you can only do this on your knees I find demeaning and ludicrous”.

The Tory peer told BBC Radio 4’s Shadow War: China And The West: “David Cameron introducing Xi Jinping to his pub near Chequers with a warm pint of beer – for what?

“At the same time as they were having a beer together, arrangements were being made with the police to make it difficult for people to protest in the streets of London, in order it might embarrass the Chinese leader. I mean, it was awful stuff.”

Lord Patten was the 28th and last governor of Hong Kong, holding the position from 1992 until the handover in 1997.

Lord Patten
Lord Chris Patten criticised David Cameron’s approach to China (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Since then, the Chinese Communist Party has introduced a series of crackdowns on protests and freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

Lord Patten continued: “At the same time as the golden period, China was starting to turn the screw in Hong Kong.

“And of course, I’m in favour of us trying to do business with China. I recognise that we need to have a relationship with China. We have to talk to them about big geopolitical issues. We want to do business with them.

“But the idea that you can only do this on your knees I find demeaning and ludicrous.”

George Osborne, who was chancellor in the Cameron administration, hit back at accusations the policy was naive as “very shallow thinking”.

“I don’t really accept at all this paradigm that you choose between economic partnership with China or sort of a security confrontation with China,” he told the same programme.

“You’ve had a succession of prime ministers since David Cameron who’ve come into office saying, ‘well, we’re not going to follow that kind of Cameron-Osborne being nice to China or engaging with China’.

“And then the realities of being the British prime minister has pushed them towards engagement.”

Lord Cameron in November acknowledged that the Asian power had become “much more aggressive, much more assertive” since he left No 10, while defending the foreign policy of his period in office.

He insisted that engaging with China – a “fifth of humanity” – today was necessary to solve challenges such as climate change.