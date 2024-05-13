Government ‘must explore how conversion therapy ban sits with Cass Review’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘must explore how conversion therapy ban sits with Cass Review’

By Press Association
Dr Hilary Cass raised concerns about how clinicians could be affected by the ban (Yui Mok/PA)
The Scottish Government must explore how the findings of the Cass Review on gender services for young people sits with its plans to ban conversion therapy, the First Minister has said.

Proposals to ban the practice are yet to be introduced at Holyrood, but a consultation on the issue closed in April.

The Cass Review, a review of gender services for young people in England, was published last month, leading to a pause in puberty blockers for new patients south of the border and in Scotland.

The First Minister re-affirmed his commitment to bringing forward a ban (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The head of the review, Dr Hilary Cass, told Holyrood’s Health and Sport Committee that some mental health practitioners are “anxious” that offering support to someone questioning their gender identity could be caught under the new law.

“The anxiety that they might become the test case for that is making clinicians even more anxious about working in this area, and we do not want to do anything to frighten off professionals from working in it,” she told Holyrood’s Health and Sport Committee last week.

“Walking that path is very difficult.”

She added: “I do not know how we get that balance right of protecting people from conversion therapy and not frightening therapists who are just doing their job by having an appropriate exploratory conversation with a young person.”

The consultation document published earlier this year, however, suggested the Scottish Government’s plans would protect “non-directive and ethical guidance and support to a person who might be questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity or experiencing conflict or distress, whether that is provided by a healthcare practitioner, a family member or a religious leader”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, the First Minister repeated his support for a ban, but agreed the questions raised by Dr Cass were valid.

“I think that’s one of the questions that has to be explored, and I think Dr Cass made a very fair point in that respect,” he said.

“I think in all aspects of the work that we undertake in relation to these questions and other questions where clinicians are involved, we want clinicians to be able to give the best support to patients, so we have to listen to clinical opinion very carefully.”

The Government, he said, was “reflecting” on the consultation responses as well as the recommendations of the Cass Review, with a response on the latter expected before Holyrood’s summer recess.

Asked if he believed a transgender woman was a woman, the First Minister said: “I believe a woman is an adult female born as a woman and I also accept that transgender women are defined as women.”

The First Minister’s comments come as the Scottish Greens, former partners in the Scottish Government, pushed for a timetable for a “full and watertight ban” on conversion practices.

In a letter to Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, the party’s equalities spokeswoman Maggie Chapman said: “Everyone in Scotland deserves to live their lives free from marginalisation and discrimination, no-one should be made to feel less equal because of who they are or who they love.

“Banning conversion practices is a vital step forward in ending the ideology that LGBTQIA+ identities are somehow wrong and must be changed.

“It is vital that the Scottish Government continues to prioritise this legislation and brings forward a full and watertight ban.”