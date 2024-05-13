McVey pledges ‘common sense fightback’ over Civil Service diversity roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McVey pledges ‘common sense fightback’ over Civil Service diversity roles

By Press Association
Esther McVey said civil servants were being ‘distracted’ by diversity concerns as she promised a ‘common sense fightback’ (James Manning/PA)
Civil service diversity roles will be cut back as part of a “common sense fightback”, a Cabinet Office minister has announced.

So-called “common sense minister” Esther McVey said there would be no more spending on external equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) contracts without an explicit sign-off from a minister, and no more EDI-focused Whitehall jobs outside human resources.

Ms McVey said such roles presented a “distraction” from the core purpose of the Civil Service and an “inappropriate backdoor politicisation” of Whitehall, in a speech to the Centre for Policy Studies think tank on Monday.

She said: “At the heart of these changes are value for money for the taxpayer and better customer service for the public.”

Ms McVey added: “People want their public servants to be getting on with the job of making their lives better, not engaging in endless internal discussions about ideology, and I am not prepared to see pointless job creation schemes for the politically correct.”

Any EDI roles would be moved into human resources and focused exclusively on statutory requirements, she said, adding there were the equivalent of around 400 full-time employees working on EDI across the Civil Service.

In October, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt launched a review into spending on EDI schemes throughout the public sector, with the findings now having been passed to the Cabinet Office.

Spending on EDI has become a recurring bugbear for right-wing Tories, and promises to save public money by slashing such policies are likely to grow louder ahead of the general election.

In addition to changes to EDI roles, Ms McVey promised a crackdown on civil servants’ lanyards, saying they should not be a “random pick and mix” but “a standard design reflecting that we are all members of the Government delivering for the citizens of the UK”.

She said: “Working in the Civil Service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance, and trying to introduce them by the back door via lanyards should not happen.”

In her wide-ranging speech, she praised Rishi Sunak for taking a “common sense” approach to gender, education, HS2, net zero, benefits and immigration.

She claimed “left-wing politically correct woke warriors” had “worked to get themselves into position of influence within the public sector” without being elected, and must not be allowed to use those positions to “hijack” institutions.

Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said: “With over seven million people on NHS waiting lists and homeowners still paying the price for the Tories crashing the economy, no amount of blaming civil servants for the Tories’ lack of delivery will wash.

“They should focus on the day job, rather than looking for other people to blame.”