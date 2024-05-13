Government official knew about Harvard course spending, water executive claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government official knew about Harvard course spending, water executive claims

By Press Association
The spending was revealed in an Audit Scotland report (John Stillwell/PA)
The spending was revealed in an Audit Scotland report (John Stillwell/PA)

A senior executive at Scotland’s scandal-hit water industry regulator has claimed a Scottish Government official knew the firm was funding a near-£80,000 Harvard course for her.

The spending was discovered along with other lavish payments – including a £400 high-end restaurant dinner and £100 gift cards for staff as Christmas presents – by Audit Scotland.

After the watchdog’s report was released in December, then Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) chief executive officer Alan Sutherland was forced to stand down.

In a letter released on Monday but sent last month to the Public Audit Committee, the firm’s chief operating officer Michelle Ashford said the Scottish Government had been made aware of the Harvard Business School (HBS) course she had been sent on, which cost £77,350, including flights and accommodation.

Emails she sent to interim chief executive officer David Sattie, board members Robin McGill and David MacRae and an official at Audit Scotland laid out the circumstances of the course, including a “360-degree review” where she claims to have spoken to the Government’s deputy director of water policy Jon Rathjen before the course started.

“The sponsor team at Scottish Government were aware that I was participating in the HBS programme,” she wrote.

“I have been involved in the policy development work with SG since the middle of 2022.

“I lead the wastewater workstream, so advising them that I would be out of the country in February and April 2023 was essential.

“As part of the programme, I had to complete a 360-degree review. I approached a number of colleagues both internal and external to WICS to contribute to my 360-degree assessment.

“Along with many others, Jon Rathjen (deputy director of water policy at the Scottish Government) was one of those that I approached and who accepted.

“Whilst Alan may not have formally requested approval from SG for the programme, it was not a secret and, in fact, I actively discussed it with as many people as possible.”

During an appearance before the Public Audit Committee earlier this year, Scottish Government director general for net zero Roy Brannen said the first he had known about it was when the Audit Scotland report was compiled and he was asked to retrospectively approve the spending.

It appears Mr Sutherland told Mr Rathjen about the spending in an email on November 2 after Audit Scotland had raised the issue with him.

Public Audit Committee convener Richard Leonard has written to Mr Brannen to seek clarity on the matter.

The decision to go on the course was prompted by Mr Sutherland, Ms Ashford claimed, who pushed her to look at schools in North America as opposed to courses in Oxford and London she had planned on.

This is despite the November 2 email to Mr Rathjen claiming Ms Ashford “sought approval to attend a Harvard Business School advanced management programme (HBS AMP)” which he said was her “preferred option”.

“Alan insisted that I focus on schools in North America, suggesting Harvard, Yale and Stanford, as he considered these to be much more appropriate for my development,” Ms Ashford wrote.

“I researched the programmes on offer at these institutions and discussed these at length with Alan in the spring of 2022.

“We agreed that the HBS AMP was the most appropriate, I prepared an approval form (including an estimate of expenses) and submitted this to Alan for approval in April 2022.”

Ms Ashford also hit out at the “toxic” atmosphere within WICS and claimed she had been signed off with stress following the spending being made public.

“In my personal opinion, the previous leadership was a toxic environment that caused staff to create dysfunctional coping mechanisms in order to survive,” she wrote.

“It is also my view that staff were reluctant to challenge the CEO through fear of the potential repercussions.

“A change in culture is required and this cannot be done through revising policies and procedures alone.

“The staff in WICS have been existing in that environment for so long that they are not really aware of the coping mechanisms and attitudes they have adopted to survive.

“Although the CEO has left, his legacy will extend for some time to come.”

Ms Ashford also eluded to her being allowed to go on the course being used to “effectively manage me out of the business” by the former CEO.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.