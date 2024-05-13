Committee backs social security Bill – but raises concerns about balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Committee backs social security Bill – but raises concerns about balance

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee has been scrutinising legislation that aims to enhance Scotland’s social security system (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
A Holyrood committee has been scrutinising legislation that aims to enhance Scotland’s social security system (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

A Holyrood committee has said it is “not convinced the right balance has been struck” by ministers in part of a Bill that makes changes to Scotland’s devolved benefits system.

The Social Security (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill was introduced by the Government in a bid to enhance the existing system but also to deliver increased efficiency and value for money.

Overall, MSPs on Holyrood’s Social Security and Social Justice Committee agreed the changes in the Social Security (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill had been “undertaken in a way that takes account of the ethos” of the legislation which had established the original system.

However, with one section – which requires those claiming benefits to provide information to Social Security Scotland so it can audit the extent of fraud and error in the system as a whole – the committee said they had heard “strong objections” to such a change.

Under the proposals, where if people fail to give the information required of them, their benefit can be suspended, and if they still fail to comply with requests their entitlement can be reviewed.

Collette Stevenson, convener of the Social Security and Social Justice Committee, said they had made ‘several practical recommendations’ to ministers (Scottish Parliament/PA)

While the committee stressed the principles of “dignity and respect” were key to the social security system, MSPs noted that “sometimes different principles will need to be weighed against each other”.

However, here they said they were “not convinced the right balance has been struck”.

The committee report added that ministers “could have done more to consult with stakeholders on information for audit”.

It claimed this part of the legislation had “caused a good deal of confusion”, with the MSPs adding they “still have some reservations about the provisions”.

As such, they called on the Scottish Government to provide “for a more expansive explanation as to why the provisions do not, in its view, conflate audit and tackling fraud”.

As the report was published, committee convener Collette Stevenson said MSPs wanted more in the legislation “to ensure there are no unintended consequences for people who are claiming assistance and to reassure them that dignity, fairness and respect are at the heart of the process”.

She added that the report made “several practical recommendations, including creating consistent deadlines for requesting redeterminations, removing the need for an error to be identified before an appeal can be lapsed and providing a ‘cooling off’ period for withdrawing requests for redeterminations and appeals”.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Social Security (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill is a part of the ongoing development of a radically different social security system, delivering 14 benefits, seven of which are only available in Scotland.

“We recognise, however, that it is important that we continuously seek to make improvements which build on that track record of successful delivery as our experience grows.

“I am glad that the committee recognises the Bill is in line with our person-centred, rights-based approach, where people are treated with dignity, fairness and respect and I am happy to work with members of the committee and other members of the Scottish Parliament as we take this important set of improvements forward.”