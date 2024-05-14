Dowden raised concerns about Neom project during Saudi trip, says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dowden raised concerns about Neom project during Saudi trip, says No 10

By Press Association
Downing Street confirmed Oliver Dowden had raised the subject during his visit (Yui Mok/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden raised allegations that Saudi Arabia authorised the use of lethal force to clear land for a new desert city during talks with the Riyadh government.

Mr Dowden, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer are in the Gulf state for a two-day summit aimed at promoting economic ties against a backdrop of human rights abuse allegations.

The BBC reported claims last week that Saudi forces had been permitted to use deadly force to clear land for a multibillion-pound desert city being built by dozens of western companies.

Villagers were reportedly evicted to make way for The Line, a 105-mile-long metropolis in the kingdom’s eco-region of Neom, with one person subsequently shot and killed for protesting, according to the broadcaster.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Dowden had raised the subject during his visit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “We obviously have a vital national security and economic security relationship with Saudi Arabia, but no aspect of our relationship prevents us from speaking frankly to them about these sorts of issues.

“My understanding is the Deputy Prime Minister has raised the issue of the treatment of villagers in the construction of the Neom project in his bilateral meetings while he has been out on this visit.”

The spokesman said United Nations experts had looked at the project and “we will obviously look at that report and consider any response”.

The UK-Saudi event this week, dubbed Great Futures, is aimed at promoting British business interests in Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategy, which includes Neom and is designed to diversify the country’s economy away from oil.

Dozens of companies from across the world, some of them British, are involved in the construction of the eco-region.

Campaigners have criticised the visit because of the poor human rights record in Saudi Arabia and called on the UK delegation to push for an independent investigation into the circumstances of the reported killing.

Amnesty International warned that businesses have a responsibility to assess the risks before operating in Saudi Arabia, saying: “The reality behind such futuristic projects is the brutal repression of citizens and residents.”