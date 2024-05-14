Dowden raised concerns about Neom project during Saudi trip, says No 10

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden raised allegations that Saudi Arabia authorised the use of lethal force to clear land for a new desert city during talks with the Riyadh government.

Mr Dowden, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer are in the Gulf state for a two-day summit aimed at promoting economic ties against a backdrop of human rights abuse allegations.

The BBC reported claims last week that Saudi forces had been permitted to use deadly force to clear land for a multibillion-pound desert city being built by dozens of western companies.

Villagers were reportedly evicted to make way for The Line, a 105-mile-long metropolis in the kingdom’s eco-region of Neom, with one person subsequently shot and killed for protesting, according to the broadcaster.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Dowden had raised the subject during his visit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “We obviously have a vital national security and economic security relationship with Saudi Arabia, but no aspect of our relationship prevents us from speaking frankly to them about these sorts of issues.

“My understanding is the Deputy Prime Minister has raised the issue of the treatment of villagers in the construction of the Neom project in his bilateral meetings while he has been out on this visit.”

The spokesman said United Nations experts had looked at the project and “we will obviously look at that report and consider any response”.

The UK-Saudi event this week, dubbed Great Futures, is aimed at promoting British business interests in Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategy, which includes Neom and is designed to diversify the country’s economy away from oil.

Dozens of companies from across the world, some of them British, are involved in the construction of the eco-region.

Campaigners have criticised the visit because of the poor human rights record in Saudi Arabia and called on the UK delegation to push for an independent investigation into the circumstances of the reported killing.

Amnesty International warned that businesses have a responsibility to assess the risks before operating in Saudi Arabia, saying: “The reality behind such futuristic projects is the brutal repression of citizens and residents.”