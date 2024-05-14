MP calls for Government to take over running of Parc Prison following deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP calls for Government to take over running of Parc Prison following deaths

By Press Association
Questions were raised over the contract for HMP Parc (Alamy/PA)
Questions were raised over the contract for HMP Parc (Alamy/PA)

The Government has faced calls to take over the running of HMP Parc from private firm G4S, amid concerns over a spate of deaths.

Nine adults have died at HMP Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, since the end of February, with four deaths so far linked to substance misuse and another potentially so.

Justice minister Edward Argar argued the contract “continues to perform well” although he acknowledged there is “more to do”.

Edward Argar
Justice minister Edward Argar had argued the contract was ‘performing well’ (UK Parliament/PA)

G4S has managed the establishment since it opened in 1997 and it received a 10-year contract to continue operating it in 2022.

Labour MP Beth Winter (Cynon Valley) told justice questions: “The most recent inspectorate of prisons report into HMP Parc in 2022 found that almost half of prisoners had easy access to drugs and our current Welsh Affairs Committee inquiry into prisons has also received evidence regarding drug use, as well the fact that Parc is both under-staffed and the staff are inexperienced.”

Ms Winter pointed to this evidence, recent deaths and the recorded levels of violence in the prison, asking: “Would the minister welcome a new inspection of Parc by the chief inspector?

“And given the £400 million cost of the contract to G4S to run the prison, has he given consideration to the prison service stepping in to manage it as it has done with Birmingham prison?”

Mr Argar said X-ray body scanners and handheld devices are among the measures being rolled out to tackle drugs at HMP Parc.

He said: “Any inspection is a matter for the chief inspector of prisons.

“In terms of the overall performance of Parc, I think it’s important to remember that while there are challenges that were addressed in the urgent question (in the Commons) yesterday, Parc is a prison that is rated as performing well and a contract that is performing well.

“I think in the 2022 inspection it got one measure of ‘good’ and three of ‘reasonably good’. There is more to do and we will continue to work with the prison but the contract continues to perform well.”

In March, South Wales Police said it could not confirm the four drug-related deaths were connected to any specific drug.

It added a fast-track process had identified the presence of Nitazene-based substances in connection with all four deaths, with Spice identified in two of the four deaths.

Shabana Mahmood
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood listed ‘failure after failure’ in the prisons system (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Report after report, failure after failure. At Parc prison nine people have died in just two months, at Bedford cells were flooded with raw sewage.

“And at Wandsworth, a suspected terrorist escaped last year, the prison still isn’t secure, and the governor has resigned. She’s taken responsibility – when will he?”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk replied: “So she’s right that there are prisons where the standards are not where we want them to be.

“There are something like a 120 prisons in the estate, and we are the party that created the urgent notification system so that these matters can be drawn to the attention of the Government.

“But I would just make this point as well, there are prisons where they have failed in the past and we have turned them around.

“Take HMP Liverpool – which I went to – and in 2017 (Sir Robert Neill) will remember there was a scathing report – it has been turned around, it is safe, decent, rehabilitative, prisoners are doing excellent work.

“Take HMP Chelmsford, which had a (urgent notification) and has been turned around.

“We take this incredibly seriously, but we are the party that investing record amounts in our estate.”

An HMP Parc spokesperson said: “The safety of prisoners and staff is our number one priority, and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who have died recently at HMP Parc.

“The vast majority of our staff are hard-working and honest. As with every other prison in the country, we work closely and effectively with the police and the HMPPS (HM Prison and Probation Service) counter-corruption team to crack down on the small number who may break the rules.

“We use a range of tactics to tackle the ingress of drugs and reduce demand. This includes robust security measures for staff, visitors and prisoners as well as substance misuse support to those in our care.

“Tough sanctions are imposed on prisoners found to be involved in drugs, including referral to the police for criminal investigation. Targeted and random mandatory drug testing is undertaken, as is the case in all prisons in England and Wales.”