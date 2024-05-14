School software provider under investigation by UK competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

School software provider under investigation by UK competition watchdog

By Press Association
An education software provider is being investigated by the UK competition watchdog over allegations that it tried to stop schools from switching to rivals and may have broken the law (Danny Lawson/PA)
An education software provider is being investigated by the UK competition watchdog over allegations that it tried to stop schools from switching to rivals and may have broken the law (Danny Lawson/PA)

An education software provider is being investigated by the UK competition watchdog over allegations that it tried to stop schools from switching to rivals.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it suspects that Education Software Solutions (ESS) may have been abusing its dominant market position by making it difficult for schools to change providers ahead of contract renewals.

It follows complaints from a number of schools and local authorities to the CMA, with the regulator revealing that it is aware of “widespread concerns” in the education sector over the alleged behaviour, according to the CMA.

ESS is the UK’s largest provider of management information systems – used to handle student information such as attendance and safeguarding – with a share of around half of the market in England and even higher across Wales and Northern Ireland.

ESS is owned by ParentPay – the Coventry-based payment platform for schools.

The CMA said schools have reported that ESS is warning them they would not be able to share a copy of their database with a new provider, claiming it would breach ESS’s intellectual property rights, despite being an established practice in the sector.

The regulator said that without being able to share this, schools may find their ability to move to a new provider “severely hampered”.

Where ESS is allowing some means of switching, they are said to be “complex, time-consuming and error prone”, according to the CMA.

Schools have told the CMA that ESS is also objecting to the alternative solutions put forward to enable the extraction of their data.

It is investigating whether ESS has broken competition law with the alleged behaviour.

Juliette Enser, interim executive director of competition enforcement at the CMA, said: “We’re concerned about the complaints we’ve received regarding ESS’s alleged behaviour.

“As such, we’ll be investigating their conduct with urgency to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Management information systems are an integral part of protecting schools’ data, reducing costs and safeguarding students.

“It’s essential that schools are able to pick the most appropriate system for their needs – and change providers with ease when their contract is up.”

The CMA said it may look to put in place interim measures to protect schools while its investigation is ongoing.

A previous investigation by the CMA into ESS looked into whether the firm was trying to push schools into taking out three-year contracts, where they had previously run for a year.

This saw ESS offer the CMA commitments in 2022 allowing schools to exit their contracts early.

The CMA continues to monitor whether ESS is complying with the promises made as part of this separate previous investigation.

ESS said the CMA announcement over its latest probe “overlooks the fact that there are legitimate methods of migrating data … to the systems provided by our competitors”.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Guidance on these methods has long been available and we have made multiple communications to competitors, customers (and their support providers) explaining this.

“That some competitors have chosen to ignore these methods and have instead created a “workaround” that accesses our core code, is the only abuse in this situation.

“It simply cannot be correct that the only way to sustain a competitive market is for one organisation to be forced to allow its competitors open access to its core intellectual property, which it has invested large amounts of time and money in developing.”