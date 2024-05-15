Scottish Government to declare nationwide housing emergency

The Scottish Government is expected to declare a housing emergency in a debate at Holyrood.

Scottish Labour has tabled a motion for a second time to force the declaration, but the breakdown of the Bute House Agreement that saw the Greens in coalition with the SNP in Government leaves the result in doubt.

The move comes after five local authorities – including the two biggest in Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh – declared housing emergencies in recent months.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday morning, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I think the Scottish Government has recognised for some time that there are major challenges with housing in Scotland and there is a serious problem that we all need to get behind.

Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said she wants to move the issue on to finding solutions, rather than ‘defining the problem’ (PA)

“I think the reason why I’ve taken the decision that I have today is I want to get away from defining the problem and on to what we can all do to sort this, to find solutions.”

She said solutions are not just for the Scottish Government to come up with.

“It’s also about the different levels of government, the UK Government, the Scottish Government, local authorities, working together to not just define and discuss what the problem is but to see what we can do to solve it.”

One of the hallmarks of the early tenure of First Minister John Swinney is his desire to be frank with Parliament and with voters about the issues facing the country.

Ms Somerville said this is the reason behind the declaration, rather than the fear of losing the first vote of Mr Swinney’s tenure.

Scottish Labour under leader Anas Sarwar has tabled the motion (PA)

“I think it’s very important to reflect on the challenge that the First Minister has given us since John Swinney came into office, he wanted to be frank to the people of Scotland and he wanted to be frank to members across the chamber about what it’s like to work in minority Government,” she said.

“So that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Ms Somerville said she hopes the debate will set the issues facing housing in “context”, including the cut to the country’s capital budget, but she added she hopes there can be an element of cross-party working to find a solution.

She added: “That’s the challenge that I’m putting to the parties in Parliament today – we’ve defined a housing emergency, now let’s get on and work together to tackle this problem.”

The Scottish Greens have already announced plans to table a motion to the Labour amendment which would call for a nationwide system of rent controls to be committed to in the new Housing Bill – which was devised during the party’s time in Government.