Politics

Ireland will ‘certainly’ recognise Palestinian statehood this month

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland will recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of the month, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Ireland and Spain have been in discussions with other European countries about making a joint recognition of the state of Palestine.

While May 21 had been floated as a potential date, Micheal Martin said the specific day remains “fluid”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Martin said: “We will be recognising the state of Palestine before the end of the month.

“The specific date is still fluid because we’re still in discussions with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state.

“It will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date but it certainly will be will be before the end of this month and I will look forward to consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final specific detail of this.

Speaking on Newstalk radio, he added: “We’re doing it in the context of the Arab Peace Initiative to track towards a two-state solution and to extend the signal to the Palestinian population at large that we support their right to self determination and the idea of a two-state solution as the ultimate, only way that Israelis and Palestinians can live side-by-side in peace.”

Asked if he supported a call to fly the Palestinian flag over the Irish parliament, Mr Martin said: “What is important here is we focus on the substantive issues of an immediate ceasefire.

“It is quite shocking that Israel is moving into Rafah and there is now a military operation under way in Rafah.

“The suffering is immense. The death and destruction is immense, and people want it to stop and the international community want it to stop.”

A call to fly the flag over the parliament building in Dublin for Nakba Day was rejected by the speaker of the house.

The Nakba refers to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.