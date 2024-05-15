A photograph of Russia’s new defence minister was edited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A photograph of Russia’s new defence minister was edited

By Press Association
Andrei Belousov in the Kremlin, in Moscow in 2023 (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Andrei Belousov in the Kremlin, in Moscow in 2023 (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Tobias Ellwood, the MP for Bournemouth East, posted a photograph to social media site X, formerly Twitter, which appeared to show new Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov in a military uniform covered with medals.

Mr Ellwood wrote on the evening of Monday May 13: “He’s an economist by trade – and now Russia’s new defence minister. He’s either borrowed the uniform or had a very good first day at the office.”

Mr Ellwood, a former captain in the British Army,  later appeared to have deleted the post.

Evaluation: False

The image has been edited with Mr Belousov’s head added to a photograph of English actor Jason Isaacs playing Field Marshal Zhukov in the 2017 movie The Death Of Stalin.

The facts

The photo manipulation has obvious signs of where it has been edited. The lighting on Mr Belousov’s face is different to the rest of the photo, his neck obscures part of his collar, and he appears to have two overlapping ears on the right-hand side of the image.

One X user claimed they had created the original edit.

The user wrote: “It took me 30 seconds to put his head on Zhukov’s body from the movie in Photoshop. Some appear to think it’s real. Looks like I did too good of a job despite trying to make it obvious.”

The oldest online example of the original picture of Mr Isaacs the PA news agency could find was a Pinterest post with metadata indicating it was published on April 10 2018.

According to media reports, Mr Belousov has no military background.

Gregory Zhukov was a highly decorated military leader during the Second World War and represented the Soviet Union at Germany’s formal surrender in 1945.

Mr Ellwood has been contacted for comment.

