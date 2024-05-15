Sunak’s ‘shock’ at shooting of Slovakian counterpart Fico

Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” by the “awful news” that his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico had been shot.

Mr Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in the shooting in the town of Handlova.

The Prime Minister said on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear this awful news.

Robert Fico with then prime minister David Cameron in 2016 (Matt Dunham/PA)

“All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Shocking news from Slovakia. My thoughts are with Robert Fico and his family.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “shocked by the appalling attack”, adding: “Violence like this constitutes an attack on democracy that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Shocked by the appalling attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Violence like this constitutes an attack on democracy that must be condemned in the strongest terms. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister, his family and the people of Slovakia. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 15, 2024

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said it was a “horrendous attack”, adding: “Wishing him every strength and a rapid recovery.”

Mr Fico became prime minister for the third time after his party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

European Council president Charles Michel said: “I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak cabinet in Handlova.

Then prime minister Gordon Brown hosted Robert Fico in Downing Street during the Slovakian politician’s first premiership in 2009 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.

“My thoughts are with the prime minister and his family.”