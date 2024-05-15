Significant UK inflation was ‘unavoidable’, says Ben Bernanke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Significant UK inflation was ‘unavoidable’, says Ben Bernanke

By Press Association
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s recent surge in inflation was “unavoidable” even if the Bank of England had made improvements to its systems, according to former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

Dr Bernanke also told MPs at Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee that groupthink was “not necessarily” to blame for many major economies failing to predict the full impact of inflation over the past few years.

His comments come a month after a report by the former central bank boss found “significant shortcomings” in models used by the Bank of England in its economic forecasts.

Dr Bernanke also found that Bank staff were using “out-of-date” software which had not been properly maintained and recommended that the Bank dedicate more resources to improving its forecast systems.

The review was called last year after Bank forecasts were repeatedly wide of the mark in a period of economic turbulence, leading to criticism from politicians and commentators.

On Wednesday, the economist stressed that there are still improvements for the Bank to make but said that the UK would probably not have avoided inflation even if these had already been implemented.

“It is very important to understand that the shocks which led to inflation were global in nature,” he told the committee.

“All these things were faced by all the market economies, all of whom have experienced inflation and I think avoiding inflation entirely would have been essentially impossible.

“Significant inflation was unavoidable.

“If my proposals would have been in force, the committee would have had some useful tools to think about how to respond to inflation.”

He was also asked whether “groupthink” could have contributed to most central banks failing to forecast the degree to which inflation spiked.

UK inflation soared to 11.1% in late 2022, leading to significant increases in interest rates – to a current 16-year-high of 5.25% – as central bankers tried to bring inflation back down towards target levels.

Dr Bernanke said “it is a difficult judgment to make” before an inflation event occurs and missing this “is not necessarily” to do with groupthink.

He added: “The concerns I have are primarily with the infrastructure and I don’t know how some of those problems arose.

“I do think some of that issue was that the Bank was very much engaged in putting out current fires, dealing with the current issues, the criticism from Parliament and the public.

“And they didn’t devote enough time to the maintenance, and updating on the infrastructure. Is it indefensible? I do think that is understandable given what they were faced with.”

Dr Bernanke said he had seen a “great deal of positivity” from the Bank of England about implementing his recommendations.

“Of course when they begin the process of doing some of these hard things they may find issues that they did not think about,” he said.

“But, as best as I can tell, it is my understanding they intend to take all 12 recommendations seriously.”

He said many of his recommendations were “interlocked” and so would come together as a “package” of reforms.