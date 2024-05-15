Stand up for teachers, ministers told as Labour motion highlighting cuts passed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stand up for teachers, ministers told as Labour motion highlighting cuts passed

By Press Association
A motion highlighting concern over possible teacher cuts was passed by MSPs (PA)
A motion highlighting concern over possible teacher cuts was passed by MSPs (PA)

Ministers were told to “stand up for teachers” after a Labour motion highlighting concern around potential teacher cuts was passed in Holyrood.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth told MSPs she would “fervently defend” the Scottish Government’s commitment to protect teacher numbers amid concern a pledge to increase jobs by 3,500 in this Parliament will not be met.

Scottish Labour forced the vote on Wednesday amid fears Glasgow City Council could cut 450 teaching jobs over the next three years.

Protests have been taking place across the city as the local authority considers plugging funding gaps by cutting 172 teaching posts this year and almost 300 in the subsequent school terms.

Leading the debate in Holyrood, Scottish Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy said the “dire consequences” of falling education budgets are being seen.

Pam Duncan-Glancy
Pam Duncan-Glancy said Scotland ‘deserves better’ than teacher cuts (PA)

“Teachers now are being expected to do far more work with far less time, money and support from their Government, and I regret that we are now seeing the dire consequences of that,” she said.

“Because of the Government’s cuts to local authority budgets and their delay on reform and actions on behaviour, teachers and future teachers have become disillusioned.”

She said cuts to teacher numbers are an “abject failure” of past and present education secretaries.

“It is time to stand up for teachers and stand up for the next generation, because Scotland deserves so much better than this,” Ms Duncan-Glancy added.

The Labour motion passed by 62 votes to 61 with one abstention after the Scottish Greens and Liberal Democrats supporting it, while the Education Secretary’s amendment fell after Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone used her casting vote on a tied vote.

The vote is the first parliamentary defeat for new First Minister John Swinney’s administration.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr criticised the Government’s amendment as “self-congratulatory” after it noted measures to address issues in schools while removing Labour’s concerns on job losses.

Humza Yousaf visit
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said she is ‘clear’ schools cannot tackle the current challenges with fewer teachers (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The Government’s amendment reveals a sobering truth. After 17 years and nearly a decade of pretending it’s their number one priority, there is no plan.”

Mr Kerr urged the Government to put aside “performative posturing and party politicking” to work across the chamber to improve education.

Ms Gilruth, recognising the constraints facing the Scottish Government as a minority administration, committed to hearing the suggestions of MSPs across Holyrood.

“It is in that spirit that I will listen to opposition and commit to take the necessary action required to drive improvements for Scotland’s teachers,” she said.

The former teacher told those in her previous profession: “This Government values you. I value you and the compassion which you provide to our young people every day – the extra hours, the extra care, the extra mile you go for our children makes a difference and we are lucky as a country to have you.

“I am absolutely clear that schools will not be able to respond to the challenges in our classrooms, post-pandemic, with fewer teachers.”