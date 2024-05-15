Review of one-punch attacks expected after campaign by bereaved MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review of one-punch attacks expected after campaign by bereaved MP

By Press Association
Dehenna Davison’s father was killed during an altercation in 2007 (Victoria Jones/PA)
A review of one-punch attacks is expected to be conducted by the Government following lengthy campaigning by a Conservative MP whose father was killed by a single blow when she was 13.

Dehenna Davison described her late father as a “brilliant dad” as she called for tougher sentencing for perpetrators of one-punch homicides.

Ms Davison has previously told Parliament that her father’s attacker was released from prison after 18 months.

During the debate on the Criminal Justice Bill, she told the Commons: “Dominic Davison was a 35-year-old, self-employed stone mason, brilliant dad, a brilliant family man, and a great friend to all who knew him.

“On a Friday night in 2007, he went to the pub with his friends and he never came home.

“He’d regrettably been involved in an altercation that resulted in him receiving one fatal blow to the head. A blow so significant that he was dead before he even hit the ground.

“And that is why since then I’ve dedicated much of my campaigning time to try to prevent any further families from having to go through the horror and shock that my own family had to go through.”

Dehenna Davison
Justice minister Laura Farris paid tribute to Dehenna Davison, pictured, for her campaigning on one-punch manslaughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

The MP for Bishop Auckland added: “The question we have to ask ourselves in this House is what is the price of a life? What is the price of losing your loved one?

“Now, I can safely say from experience that no sentence would ever be enough to make up for the tragedy, the trauma and the anguish that individuals who’ve lost loved ones to this face.

“But four years is not justice, four years is nothing short of insulting.

“And that’s why I sought to bring forward new clause nine to improve sentencing, not just for a sense of justice for those families who are specifically impacted by these horrific crimes, but also to bring forward improvement to faith in our wider criminal justice system, which we know is facing difficulties with members of the public.”

Ms Davison continued: “I don’t intend to push my amendment forward for a vote today, and that is because of my gratefulness to the Government – they have come forward with a wonderful package of measures which we do believe will make a brilliant, tangible impact for the families impacted by these horrendous tragedies.

“For example, we have been offered a full review of low-probability homicide to take into account not just single punches but any single blow and any other such crimes, to look at whether sentencing review is needed.

“Of course, I would say to the minister we would like that review to get started as quickly as possible, and I know that she recognises the urgency with which we’ve been campaigning on this matter.

“But myself, and One Punch UK do look forward to working with her, and with the victims’ commissioner also, to get that review under way.

“And I will be on their backs, making sure that it is a strong review with strong recommendations, and will be pushing for the Government to accept those recommendations at the end of it.”

Ms Davison said she was pleased the Government had appointed a “single point of contact specialising in one-punch assaults” for victims’ families, as she had called for.

She added that this person would be a “hand-holding guide right from day one through to the trial and beyond”.

Prior to this, justice minister Laura Farris paid tribute to Ms Davison for her campaigning on one-punch manslaughter.

She said: “This was not an ordinary campaign for her, it was one born out of the deep tragedy of her childhood. I know that she is going to speak on it, and I’m going to respond in detail when she has done so.

“But I hope she won’t mind me saying that her dad would feel very proud of the way she has conducted herself on this issue, and he’d be pleased with the changes we are making.”