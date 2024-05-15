UK aid sets sail for Gaza pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK aid sets sail for Gaza pier

By Press Association
Aid agencies have warned of famine conditions in Gaza amid continued fighting (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Almost 100 tonnes of UK aid has set sail for Gaza from Cyprus as part of the first delivery to a temporary pier off the region’s coast.

The Foreign Office announced that the shipment of 8,400 temporary plastic shelters had left Cyprus on Wednesday as part of a £2 million aid package and would be distributed in Gaza “as soon as feasible”.

The shelters are set to be unloaded at the pier built by the US military to provide an additional avenue for aid to get into Gaza amid continued fighting in the region.

Rishi Sunak said the shipment was “an important moment” for increasing the flow of aid into Gaza.

The pier is expected to provide access for 90 truckloads of aid at first, increasing to 150 truckloads once it is fully operational.

But the Prime Minister stressed that more needed to be done to increase the amount of aid getting into Gaza, particularly through land routes, which the Foreign Office said were the quickest and most effective route into the territory.

Lord David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, also urged Israel to increase access to Gaza for aid shipments by opening more land crossings and allowing shipments to land at the port of Ashdod, across Gaza’s northern border.

Aid agencies including the World Food Programme have warned of an impending famine in Gaza, with more than a million people said to be experiencing “catastrophic levels of hunger”.

Israel has committed to allowing at least 500 aid trucks to enter Gaza a day, but aid organisations say there is still significant difficulty both delivering and distributing supplies.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Israeli protesters had blocked aid trucks headed for Gaza, throwing food packages onto the road and ripping open bags of grain, prompting condemnation from Lord Cameron.