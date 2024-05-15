Labour’s Rosie Duffield complains Keir Starmer offered ‘no apology’ during talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s Rosie Duffield complains Keir Starmer offered ‘no apology’ during talks

By Press Association
The Canterbury MP has previously claimed she has been given the cold shoulder by Labour leadership over her views on trans issues (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Canterbury MP has previously claimed she has been given the cold shoulder by Labour leadership over her views on trans issues (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Labour backbencher Rosie Duffield has complained that Sir Keir Starmer offered her “no apology” when the two finally spoke after she claimed to have been cold-shouldered for years over her views on trans women.

The Canterbury MP said she had a conversation with the party leader after telling a whip she had not been talked to in two-and-a-half years and that he had not said sorry for her having been “briefed against” in the media.

The Daily Express had reported that Sir Keir, who previously criticised Ms Duffield’s remarks on gender issues, had called her in for “peace talks”, with a source telling the paper: “The best way to deal with Rosie is to love-bomb her.”

Rosie Duffield MP
The Daily Express reported that Sir Keir Starmer had called Rosie Duffield, pictured, in for ‘peace talks’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But the backbencher said: “Not quite true. I told a whip that I had not been spoken to for two-and-a-half years, when Natalie Elphicke was welcomed with open arms. I got 17 minutes and still no apology for being briefed against by head of comms or investigated for 12 months.”

Ms Duffield, who believes that self-identification threatens women’s rights to female-only spaces, has previously claimed she has been given the cold shoulder by Labour leadership over her views on trans issues.

Sir Keir previously criticised the MP’s claim that “only women have a cervix”, but last month told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “biologically, she of course is right about that” and called for an end to “toxic” debates on gender.

The remarks drew the ire of JK Rowling, who accused him of having “brass neck” for calling for an end to “toxic” debates about transgender issues.

New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke and party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir suggested Labour would “treat everybody with respect and dignity” when questioned about how he would respond to transgender women who did not want to go on to male hospital wards.

He added: “Where we need to make accommodations, we can make accommodations … As a country, we’re a pretty reasonable, tolerant bunch and most people know that there are a small number of individuals who do not identify with the gender that they were born into.

“Many of them suffer great distress and trauma. And for my part, I’m perfectly happy to say I would treat them, as I would treat anybody, with respect.”

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.