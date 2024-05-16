Speaker condemns threats to MPs in wake of vote on risk-based exclusion policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speaker condemns threats to MPs in wake of vote on risk-based exclusion policy

By Press Association
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle issued a warning over threats to MPs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has condemned threats made against MPs after they approved a new process to enable colleagues arrested for serious offences to be banned from attending Parliament.

The Commons Speaker said it was “wholly unacceptable” for people to try to “intimidate or threaten” any MP, labelling it an “affront to our democracy”.

MPs voted by a majority of one in favour of amending the risk-based exclusion policy to ensure it is triggered when an MP is arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence, rather than at the point of charge.

The initial House of Commons motion tabled last year had stated a risk assessment would take place on whether an MP should be prevented from attending the parliamentary estate if they were arrested for such an offence.

In March, the motion was revised so a ban was possible only at the point of charge. But MPs this week voted 170 to 169 in favour of reverting to the threshold being an arrest.

The amended motion was then passed without the need for a formal vote.

Making a statement to the Commons on Thursday, Sir Lindsay said: “On Monday night the House agreed a new policy based on a report by the House of Commons Commission setting out the steps to be taken if a member is arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence.

“This involves a risk assessment carried out by a panel, which may recommend that a member may be excluded from the parliamentary estate.”

He added: “As the House knows, the main motion as amended was agreed to without division. No member voted against the exclusion policy.

“I understand that some honourable members have received threats on social media since the vote on Monday.

“Let me quite clear: any attempt to intimidate or threaten any member of this House is wholly unacceptable, it is an affront to our democracy and to the constituents who elected us, and contempt of this House.

“Any member who receives threatening communications should report them to the parliamentary security directorate or, if appropriate, to the police through the parliamentary liaison investigation team, who will be able to investigate further.”

Sir Lindsay has written to MPs to remind them of the support services available, adding: “We take this very, very seriously.”