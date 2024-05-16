Speaker condemns threats to MPs in wake of vote on risk-based exclusion policy

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has condemned threats made against MPs after they approved a new process to enable colleagues arrested for serious offences to be banned from attending Parliament.

The Commons Speaker said it was “wholly unacceptable” for people to try to “intimidate or threaten” any MP, labelling it an “affront to our democracy”.

MPs voted by a majority of one in favour of amending the risk-based exclusion policy to ensure it is triggered when an MP is arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence, rather than at the point of charge.

The initial House of Commons motion tabled last year had stated a risk assessment would take place on whether an MP should be prevented from attending the parliamentary estate if they were arrested for such an offence.

In March, the motion was revised so a ban was possible only at the point of charge. But MPs this week voted 170 to 169 in favour of reverting to the threshold being an arrest.

The amended motion was then passed without the need for a formal vote.

Making a statement to the Commons on Thursday, Sir Lindsay said: “On Monday night the House agreed a new policy based on a report by the House of Commons Commission setting out the steps to be taken if a member is arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence.

“This involves a risk assessment carried out by a panel, which may recommend that a member may be excluded from the parliamentary estate.”

He added: “As the House knows, the main motion as amended was agreed to without division. No member voted against the exclusion policy.

“I understand that some honourable members have received threats on social media since the vote on Monday.

“Let me quite clear: any attempt to intimidate or threaten any member of this House is wholly unacceptable, it is an affront to our democracy and to the constituents who elected us, and contempt of this House.

“Any member who receives threatening communications should report them to the parliamentary security directorate or, if appropriate, to the police through the parliamentary liaison investigation team, who will be able to investigate further.”

Sir Lindsay has written to MPs to remind them of the support services available, adding: “We take this very, very seriously.”