£1.5m fund launched to clear school meal debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

£1.5m fund launched to clear school meal debts

By Press Association
The fund will be used to clear school meal debts (PA)
The fund will be used to clear school meal debts (PA)

An emergency £1.5 million fund has been opened to clear school meal debts across Scotland as part of First Minister John Swinney’s ambition to “eradicate” child poverty.

The support will be allocated to local authorities to apply and the scheme will cover school meal debt accrued to March 31 this year.

Mr Swinney said the move will help ensure children are not penalised for the challenges in paying for school meals because of the cost-of-living crisis.

School meal debt is a matter for councils, however the Scottish Government has said the one-off cash will be available to remove the impact of the debt.

It is estimated school meal debt stands at around £1.8 million across the country, according to the Aberlour Children’s Charity.

Pupils in P1 to P5 receive free school meals, as do all children in special schools, and additional investment will see the provision extended to P6 and P7 children whose families receive the Scottish child payment in the 2024-25 year.

John Swinney visits Alloa Academy
First Minister John Swinney has said he aims to ‘eradicate’ child poverty in Scotland (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

With the First Minister stating his main ambition is to “eradicate” child poverty, he said: “I am pleased that we are continuing progress to ensure that no child or their family is penalised for struggling to pay for a school meal during a cost-of-living crisis they did not create.

“School meal debt can have a real impact on the wellbeing of families and can serve to stigmatise children whose families are going through challenging times. Local authorities can now bid to receive funding from a one-off Scottish Government fund which will support them to remove the impact of school meal debt.

“As a result of a decade-and-a-half of austerity and a cost-of-living crisis caused by the UK Government, too many families are struggling to make ends meet – and my Government will take all the action we can to support them.

“I am determined that we support our children to have the best start in life, that is why we are expanding free school meal provision to ensure every pupil can have a nutritious meal at school and ensuring no child is penalised simply because their family is struggling.”

The Scottish Government has previously committed to extending free school meals to every child in Scotland, including a pilot for secondary school pupils.