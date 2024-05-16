Mordaunt takes inspiration from The Beatles to criticise ‘nowhere man’ Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Mordaunt takes inspiration from The Beatles to criticise ‘nowhere man’ Starmer

By Press Association
Penny Mordaunt referenced a Beatles song in her criticism of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Penny Mordaunt referenced a Beatles song in her criticism of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)

Penny Mordaunt drew inspiration from The Beatles as she branded Sir Keir Starmer a “nowhere man” while mocking his general election pledge card.

The Commons Leader referenced the song, from the band’s 1965 album Rubber Soul, after noting Sir Keir had been on “quite a journey”, starting at Islington North – a nod to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – with a “flexible principles ticket”.

She told the Commons: “There’s nothing there. There’s no vision, no plan, no principles on which to steer by, which is why this pledge card will go the same way of all the others.

“With apologies to The Beatles, this Leader of the Opposition is a nowhere man, sitting in his nowhere land, making all his nowhere plans for nobody.

Labour visit to Essex
Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, for the launch of Labour’s doorstep offer to voters ahead of the general election (Victoria Jones/PA)

“He doesn’t have a point of view, he’s no good for me or you, and judging by this latest pledge card he is nowhere near good enough for Britain.”

Ms Mordaunt earlier referenced the defection of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke from the Tories to Labour, saying of Labour leader Sir Keir: “He claims he is taking his party and us to Dover and Deal.

“However, it is becoming clear that due to industrial action – fewer trains under a Labour government – and running out of other people’s money, he’s going to have to join a rail replacement bus service terminating at Rayners Lane.

“I hope for the sake of those at Dover waiting on a promise of a train that is never going to arrive that there is a compensation scheme in place, perhaps a daily allowance in the other place (House of Lords).

“I don’t think the public who have long memories are going to fall for the stunt that is going on in parallel to business questions.”

Ms Mordaunt said voters would “not fall for today’s pledge card” as she criticised the Labour-led Welsh Government.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell had earlier labelled future business in the House of Commons as “so light that it’s almost laughable”, adding: “But it’s actually not that funny.

“The country faces huge headwinds, families are in a cost-of-living crisis, millions linger on NHS waiting lists and communities are beset by problems, yet the Government of the day seems to have nothing they want to change, nothing they are in a hurry to sort out, nothing to bring to this House.

“These could, hopefully, be the last few months the Conservatives are in power for some years. Do they really have nothing they want to do with it?

“If they’ve got nothing they want to use their parliamentary majority for, why are they even bothering holding on to it?”