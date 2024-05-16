Do not pass the buck on challenges facing NHS, Swinney warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Do not pass the buck on challenges facing NHS, Swinney warned

By Press Association
First Minister John Swinney has been accused of ‘passing the buck’ on the challenges in the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
First Minister John Swinney has been accused of ‘passing the buck’ on the challenges in the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)

John Swinney must not “pass the buck” on the challenges facing the health service, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

In his previous roles as finance secretary and deputy first minister, Mr Swinney has said he was upfront with the public on the situation within the NHS.

However during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar said the Scottish Government’s “financial mismanagement” had created a £1.4 billion black hole in the health sector.

He said: “Our NHS faces the biggest crisis in its lifetime. Health boards have been asked to make cuts across the country because of decisions made by John Swinney. So does he accept responsibility?”

First Minister’s Questions
First Minister John Swinney said he accepts responsibility for the challenging decisions taken by his Government (Jane Barlow/PA).

Mr Sarwar also accused the First Minister of using a “get out of jail free card” by blaming the UK Government instead of accepting responsibility.

He said Inverclyde patients face a 50-mile round trip for overnight appointments after the region’s out-of-hour GP services closed, while tens of millions had been cut from social care, primary care and mental health services.

“Stop passing the buck,” he said. “Stop looking for somebody else to blame. John Swinney has been at the heart of this SNP Government for 17 years. Isn’t this a damning indictment of his record?

“It’s no wonder that people across Scotland are asking how can the man who created the mess in our NHS be the one to fix it?”

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar tackled John Swinney over his record in Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney said his Government was committed to supporting the NHS and he denied dodging responsibility.

He said: “I will never evade the responsibility for my actions as a minister – never. It’s not in my character to do so.

“But I will be straight with Parliament and the public in Scotland.”

He said as a former finance secretary who balanced the budget on 10 occasions, he had always been “straight” with the public on the financial challenges facing the country.

“That has involved taking difficult decisions to protect our public services that’s resulted in the NHS being the best funded service in our public services,” he added.

“We’ve also had to take some pretty tough decisions, for which I take responsibility, such as increasing tax on higher earners.”