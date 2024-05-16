Ministers seek early release of inmates as prison estate at ‘critical risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers seek early release of inmates as prison estate at ‘critical risk’

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said a number of prisons are ‘essentially full’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said a number of prisons are 'essentially full' (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Justice Secretary has said she is seeking the emergency early release of prisoners due to a spike in numbers putting the prison estate at “critical risk”.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, Angela Constance said there has been an increase of 400 prisoners incarcerated in Scotland since March 18 – with the total figure now sitting at 8,348.

While the cause of the increase is not yet known, Ms Constance said some of Scotland’s prisons are “essentially full” as a result.

“The 8,348 individuals in custody this morning represent one of the highest prison populations ever recorded in Scotland,” she said.

“There is now a critical risk to the continued safe and effective operation of the estate, with multiple prisons essentially full.

“The Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) ability to deliver rehabilitative regimes has been severely curtailed, visits to prisoners are becoming difficult to maintain, and there are increasing challenges to the effective delivery of NHS services.”

Ms Constance said MSPs have “no choice but to act if we are to avoid an unprecedented crisis developing”, suggesting three measures.

The first is the early release of some prisoners, with Scottish Parliament approval, under the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Act.

The legislation comes into force on May 26 and if the legal test for emergency release is satisfied, the Justice Secretary will seek approval from MSPs within the following two weeks.

“My hope was that this would never need to be used,” she said. “However as things stand today, my view is that we have reached the threshold for taking emergency action.

Barlinnie interior
The prison population rose by 400 in under two months, the Justice Secretary said (Danny Lawson/PA)

“My intention is that those released would be serving sentences of under four years.

“Public safety will always be my priority, and I can reassure Parliament that there are protections in place so that no-one serving a sentence for sexual offences or domestic abuse will be released, with a governor veto also available.”

The Government will engage with victims organisations and councils in preparation for the release of any prisoners, she added.

She also said ministers will look at how the release of long-term prisoners is managed, saying she will bring a Bill forward in the autumn, as well as expanding the criteria for home detention.