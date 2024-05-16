UK ‘rowing back’ on international law, warns Theresa May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘rowing back’ on international law, warns Theresa May

By Press Association
Theresa May said the UK should remain in the ECHR despite previously expressing frustration with the treaty. (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK needs to remain in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as it has shown a willingness to “row back” on international law, Theresa May has said.

The former prime minister had previously expressed frustration with the ECHR and in 2016 suggested the UK should leave the treaty as it could “bind the hands of Parliament”.

But asked on Thursday whether she still thought the UK should look to leave or reform the ECHR, Mrs May said she now thought Britain should remain in the convention.

She told a press gallery lunch in Westminster: “That’s partly because circumstances have changed, also because sadly we have shown as a country a willingness to row back sometimes on certain aspects of international law.

“I think we should stay in something that we helped to create in the first place.”

Theresa May said neither Nigel Farage nor Richard Tice were conservatives (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The ECHR has become a significant issue for members of the Conservative right, and the Prime Minister himself has indicated he would be willing to leave the treaty if it prevented him deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Answering questions from journalists on Monday, Rishi Sunak said: “If the Strasbourg court make me choose between the ECHR and this country’s security, I will choose our country’s security every single time.”

Mrs May has been an opponent of the Rwanda scheme, saying it would make it harder to tackle modern slavery.

In a further rebuke to the Tory right, Mrs May rejected the suggestion that Reform UK leader Richard Tice and party president Nigel Farage should be welcomed into the Conservative Party.

Some Conservatives believe neutralising the threat from Reform would prevent the Tories losing voters to their right and save key marginal seats currently held by the party.

On Tuesday, former cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg used his GB News show to argue that the Tories should give Mr Farage a job in Government and welcome Mr Tice and other Reform UK politicians, saying this would put an election victory “within reach”.

But Mrs May said she disagreed, adding: “I don’t think Nigel Farage is a conservative, I don’t think Richard Tice is a conservative. They are in a different party, that’s it.”

She also rejected the suggestion that the result of the upcoming election was a foregone conclusion, saying Sir Keir Starmer lacked the popularity of Tony Blair and Labour faced a tough task in winning the number of seats it needs even for a majority of one.

Referring to the 2017 election, which saw her lose her majority despite beginning the campaign around 20 points ahead of Labour, she added: “We’ve seen a lot of unexpected election results in recent times.”

Mrs May made her remarks during what will be her final months in Parliament, as she is due to stand down as MP for Maidenhead at the coming election after 27 years in the Commons.