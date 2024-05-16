No-fault eviction bailiff repossessions hit six-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No-fault eviction bailiff repossessions hit six-year high

By Press Association
The figures prompted fresh calls for rental protections (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Figures showing a six-year high in repossessions by bailiffs through no-fault evictions have prompted campaigners to make fresh calls for rental protections.

There were 2,682 such repossessions between January and March this year, according to Ministry of Justice figures – a rise of almost a fifth on the same period last year.

The number is the highest for any quarter since the beginning of 2018 when there were 2,791 repossessions by county court bailiffs under the accelerated procedure.

Landlords can apply for an accelerated possession order if the tenants have not left by the date specified in a Section 21 notice.

Such notices, known as no-fault evictions, were due to be banned under the Renters Reform Bill but campaigners have criticised the Government for watering down the strength of the legislation by adding an amendment that the courts must be deemed ready before the ban comes into force.

The plan for a ban was first announced in 2019 by then-prime minister Theresa May who described them as “unfair evictions” that allowed responsible tenants to be “uprooted by their landlord with little notice, and often little justification”.

But the delay has prompted accusations that ministers have abandoned renters and conceded to “pro-landlord Conservative MPs”.

Baroness Swinburne said the Government remains committed to abolishing Section 21
Housing minister Baroness Swinburne said the Government remained committed to abolishing Section 21 ‘as quickly as possible’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Bill, which had its second reading in the House of Lords on Wednesday, is “in tatters” in its current form, according to Shelter chief executive Polly Neate.

She said: “Evictions are rocketing to new heights whilst this government has put the threats of a small group of self-interested landlord backbenchers over the safety and security of 11 million private renters.

“It’s been five years since the Government pledged to rebalance the scales in private renting, and what do we have to show for it? A Renters Reform Bill, left in tatters, which will keep renters trapped in the same hellish conditions they’ve endured for decades, or abandon them to the whims of their landlords and the terrifying spectre of homelessness.

“With the Bill now in the hands of the Lords, peers of all stripes must overhaul this threadbare legislation and deliver the change that renters desperately need. Without serious amendments to give tenants greater protection from eviction after moving in and longer notice periods, renters’ best hope of a stable home will be lost.”

Figures published last month showed that in 2023 some 25,910 people were assessed as needing help for homelessness due to having had a Section 21 notice served on them – the highest number in the six years for which statistics are published on this measure.

Homelessness charity Crisis said tenants were “facing unimaginable stress and uncertainty”, with Section 21s still in place.

Francesca Albanese, executive director of policy and social change at the charity, said: “The Government must give renters the protections they need to ensure that more and more people aren’t faced with the uncertainty of eviction and pushed into homelessness.”

Tom Darling, campaign manager of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “The House of Lords offers a last opportunity to fix the Bill and address our broken renting system – peers must support amendments that give England’s renters the security and peace of mind they have every right to.”

Housing minister Baroness Swinburne told the House of Lords during the Bill’s second reading that the Government remained “committed to abolishing Section 21 as quickly as possible”, but reiterated that the courts must be ready for the change “so that landlords and tenants can benefit from a modern, efficient possession system”.