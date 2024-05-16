Holyrood’s committee system needs to be beefed up – Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood’s committee system needs to be beefed up – Nicola Sturgeon

By Press Association
Nicola Sturgeon spoke at a University of Edinburgh event (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Parliament’s committee system should be “beefed up” considerably, to give ministers more challenging scrutiny, Nicola Sturgeon has said, at an event marking 25 years of devolution.

The former first minister said she was not suitably “terrified” when she was called to appear before Holyrood committee conveners when she was in government.

Ms Sturgeon appeared alongside former deputy first minister Jim Wallace, who is now a Lib Dem peer, at an event organised by the School of Social and Political Science at the University of Edinburgh.

They reflected on the 25 years since the Scottish Parliament was established, discussing how politics had evolved and what the future may hold.

Both said they would like to see the committee system strengthened.

Scottish devolution
Nicola Sturgeon and Lord Wallace spoke about how devolution had evolved (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said that as first minister she would periodically appear before a group of all of the committee conveners at Holyrood.

She said: “I’m not sure it’s an experience that was as terrifying as it should have been for a minister or a first minister.

“And therefore I do agree with you, I think the committee system, which is right in theory, needs beefing up considerably.”

She suggested Holyrood should follow the example of Westminster, where committee chairmen are elected by the whole parliament.

This would break “party political divisions” on committees, she said.

Ms Sturgeon went on to say there is now “much greater polarisation, toxicity” in Scottish politics.

She also said Holyrood could benefit from more “spontaneity” in debates, saying speeches are often scripted and short.

Lord Wallace said he doubted that committees would hold ministers’ “feet to the fire” in the same way as they did in earlier parliamentary sessions.

He recently called for “significantly more” MSPs to sit in the parliamentary chamber at Holyrood, saying that since the Parliament has more powers, the current number of 129 MSPs should be reviewed.