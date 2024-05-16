Cleverly: Rwanda plan is legally robust and Government determined to deliver it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly: Rwanda plan is legally robust and Government determined to deliver it

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly says that the Rwanda Act is ‘robust’ (Lucy North/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly says that the Rwanda Act is ‘robust’ (Lucy North/PA)

A “concerted effort” to derail the Rwanda asylum plan through the courts will not prevent planes taking off, James Cleverly said.

The Home Secretary said the Safety of Rwanda Act is “robust” and the scheme to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation will act as a deterrent to prevent small boat crossings of the English Channel.

The High Court in Belfast this week delivered the latest legal setback to the Rwanda scheme, after a judge ruled that provisions of the UK’s Illegal Migration Act should be disapplied in Northern Ireland, as they undermine human rights protections guaranteed in the region under post-Brexit arrangements.

Ministers have insisted that will not prevent flights getting off the ground in early July under the timetable set out by Rishi Sunak, in part because they rely on other legislation.

Mr Cleverly told the PA news agency the Government had been prepared for legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme.

He said: “We’ve recognised that there has been a concerted effort to prevent this policy being deployed through legal challenge.

“And we’ve made sure that the law, the Safety of Rwanda Act, is robust, that it addresses the legal concerns that were highlighted to us.

“Rwanda is a safe and welcoming country. They are keen to work with us, and it’s incredibly important that we have that deterrent.

“People are dying in the channel. People are being abused by people smugglers.

“The Rwanda scheme is part of a deterrent, which is about saving lives and breaking the business model of criminal gangs.

“That’s why the Prime Minister, myself and the whole of government are so determined to deliver on it.”

Rishi Sunak press conference
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he expects flights to Rwanda to take off in early July (James Manning/PA)

So far this year, Home Office figures indicate 9,564 people have been detected crossing the channel, the worst total for mid-May on record.

Meanwhile, the Government has signed a new agreement with Bangladesh to speed up the return of migrants with no right to be in the UK.

The measure will cover failed asylum seekers, foreign national offenders and individuals who have overstayed their visas.

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said: “Speeding up removals is a vital part of our plan to stop people coming or staying here illegally.”