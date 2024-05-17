New train services between London and Greater Manchester planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New train services between London and Greater Manchester planned

By Press Association
New train services between London and Greater Manchester could be launched to encourage more people to switch from road travel to rail (Alamy/PA)
New train services between London and Greater Manchester could be launched to encourage more people to switch from road travel to rail.

Transport company FirstGroup announced its plan to run six return trains a day between London Euston and Rochdale via Manchester Victoria.

The last time Rochdale had a direct London link via the Manchester city centre station was in 2000.

Services would also call at Eccles, Newton-le-Willows and Warrington Bank Quay. The station at Eccles provides connectivity for Salford’s MediaCity area.

FirstGroup said it would use new UK-built trains powered by electricity and batteries.

It estimates the services, which could begin from 2027, would provide 1.6 million people in the North West with a “convenient and competitively priced direct rail service to London from stations that are more local to them”, helping to stimulate a shift in transport mode from coach and car travel to rail.

The services would be operated under FirstGroup’s Lumo brand, which currently runs between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

Lumo, which was launched in October 2021, runs on an open access basis, meaning it receives no taxpayer-funded subsidies and takes on all revenue risk.

Most train operators in England are paid a management fee, with the UK Government holding responsibility for costs and revenue.

FirstGroup also runs open access operator Hull Trains.

The company has submitted an application to the Office of Rail and Road seeking permission to launch the London-Rochdale route.

FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “We have extensive experience of running open access rail operations and we want to bring our successful Lumo service to this new route that connects Rochdale and London.

“We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it has on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits.

“In addition, the new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail between the North West and London.

“We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new service.”

This brings the number of proposed new open access rail routes in Britain to eight.

The Government is planning measures to encourage further schemes, such as providing more certainty over the duration of the application assessments, reconsidering the required balance of costs between taxpayers and operators, and ensuring all unused track access slots are made available.

Rail minister Huw Merriman told the PA news agency last month that open access services “give more choice to customers, and that crucially increases the number of passengers that we get”.