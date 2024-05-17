Cambridge students graduate at alternative location due to Gaza protest camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambridge students graduate at alternative location due to Gaza protest camp

By Press Association
Graduating students pass an encampment protest over the Gaza conflict on the grounds of Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Cambridge University students departed from tradition by having their graduations at an alternative venue due to a pro-Palestinian protest camp outside the building that has been used for ceremonies since the 18th century.

Activists pitched tents outside Senate House earlier this week and the university said on Thursday that it had taken the “very difficult decision” to use an alternative location for Friday’s graduations.

The Cambridge for Palestine group said on social media its “goal from the Senate House yard occupation has been accomplished”.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Graduating students take photos outside Senate House at Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/PA)

It said the university had “agreed to negotiate and met a number of our preconditions”, and by mid-Friday morning all tents, flags and banners had been removed from the Senate House lawn.

On Friday, lines of students in gowns processed from their individual colleges to Downing College, the alternative venue where graduation ceremonies took place.

Graduates were allowed to take photographs of each other in their robes outside Senate House afterwards, with security officers manning the gates to the yard.

Israel-Hamas conflict
A graduating student walks past the Gaza protest encampment at Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A protest encampment remains outside King’s College and Cambridge for Palestine has been posting schedules of activities online each day, including a vigil, prayers and “memorial origami”.

A Cambridge University spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday: “We regret that due to the ongoing presence of protesters on Senate House lawn, we have taken the very difficult decision to make alternative arrangements for the degree congregations this weekend.

“All students who want to graduate this weekend will still be able to attend their degree congregation at an alternative location that is fitting of the occasion.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Security officers allowed new graduates into the yard at Senate House for photographs after the protesters left (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“We are confident that ceremonies will be a memorable and enjoyable experience for students and their guests.”

More graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday.