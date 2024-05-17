Chancellor suggests ‘sustainable rise’ in foreign students would be welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor suggests ‘sustainable rise’ in foreign students would be welcome

By Press Association
Universities have warned that falling international student numbers could cause financial problems for institutions. (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Government would back “sustainable increases” in the number of international students at British universities, the Chancellor has said.

Ministers have come under pressure to cut international student numbers as part of a wider effort to reduce net immigration to the UK, but university leaders have warned that such a move would be “calamitous” for the sector.

The Government has already sought to cut numbers by placing new restrictions on the ability of foreign students to bring family members with them.

But on Friday, Jeremy Hunt suggested the Government would welcome some increase in international student numbers, provided it was driven by a desire for education and not immigration.

He told reporters: “We have rightly introduced some changes that ensure that people are coming to this country because they want to study as some of the brightest and best from around the world, not as a vehicle which is primarily to bring their families over and to settle in the UK, which is not the point of the exercise.

“I think we will see some reductions in migration flows as a result of those decisions being taken, but that does not mean that we won’t continue to support sustainable increases in international students coming to the UK.”

Jeremy Hunt speech
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government would support ‘sustainable increases’ in foreign student numbers (Aaron Chown/PA)

His comments follow calls from some Conservative MPs for further cuts to international student numbers, including by scrapping the graduate visa.

The visa, which allows foreign students to live and work in the UK for up to two years after graduating, is seen by some MPs as a backdoor for longer-term immigration to Britain.

On Tuesday, the Migration Advisory Committee found no evidence of widespread abuse of the graduate visa route and warned some courses would become “less financially viable” if the number of international students was cut.

Downing Street said the Government would respond to the report “in due course”, but added it was working to reduce migration levels.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “(The Prime Minister) has said before that British students should be the priority for our education system and universities and student visas must be used for education, not immigration.”

Universities reported earlier this week that applications from international students had already fallen by a quarter following the new restrictions.

Dame Sally Mapstone, president of Universities UK, said further restrictions were “unnecessary” and would be “calamitous not just for institutions, but actually for the UK as a whole”.