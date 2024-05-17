Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match By Press Association May 17 2024, 8:35pm May 17 2024, 8:35pm Share Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4984006/rishi-sunak-spotted-at-southampton-football-match/ Copy Link Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak (centre) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off, semi-final, second leg match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton (Steven Paston/AP) Rishi Sunak was in the stands on Friday night to watch his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom. The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red. Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final. He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs. Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.