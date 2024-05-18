Zahawi: Tories should have held their nerve and stuck with Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zahawi: Tories should have held their nerve and stuck with Johnson

By Press Association
Nadhim Zahawi played a key role in Mr Johnson’s removal (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has suggested Tory MPs should not have been “spooked” into ousting Boris Johnson.

Mr Zahawi, who played a key role in persuading the former prime minister to stand down, said: “I wish we had held our nerve” and stuck with Mr Johnson.

He told the Sunday Times that the former prime minister, who quit after a series of scandals, was the most “consequential” leader since Margaret Thatcher.

Cabinet Meeting
Boris Johnson in a Cabinet meeting with his then chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Zahawi was made chancellor in July 2022 by Mr Johnson in the wake of Rishi Sunak and dozens of other ministers quitting his government.

Two days later Mr Zahawi publicly called for Mr Johnson to stand down, having privately told him “the herd was stampeding” and unless he resigned “they are going to drag your carcass out of this place”.

But Mr Zahawi told the Sunday Times: “I wish we had held our nerve.

“Many colleagues got spooked. If colleagues had stepped back and just realised Twitter was not the country, we’d have probably made a very different decision.”

Mr Zahawi went on to be appointed party chairman under Mr Sunak, but was sacked in January 2023 after an inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs.

He is leaving Parliament at the general election and has been appointed chairman of online retailer Very Group.

The Stratford-on-Avon MP acknowledged he should have been more “explicit” in disclosing his settlement with HMRC.

“In my ministerial declaration, I should have put in what my accountants had agreed with HMRC … that it was careless, which is a category, and therefore non-deliberate, but I should have been clear that it came with a penalty attached to it,” he said.