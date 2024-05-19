Starmer makes tandoori salmon on TV cookery show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer makes tandoori salmon on TV cookery show

By Press Association
Sir Keir said he would be going to support Arsenal on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has prepared a tandoori salmon meal on a TV cookery programme.

Sir Keir said he prioritises spending time with his kids and leaves politics at the door when he comes home on a Friday night.

He told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch he would be going to support Arsenal with his son as the Premier League title race reaches an exciting conclusion.

“I think it’s going to be really tough, I’ll be there in the stands with my boy, he said.

“The atmosphere at the Emirates will be brilliant. If there’s a draw up at (Manchester) City it will be absolutely incredible.”

As he approached the kitchen, Sir Keir was invited to “cross the floor” by host Tim Lovejoy – a reference to recent Conservative defections to the Labour Party.

As he cut salmon and blended a marinade, The Labour leader told the show he loves cooking and finds it “really relaxing”.

He said: “Usually on a Saturday evening I’ll cook.”

Sir Keir added that he is “very strict” about making time for his wife Victoria, 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

“We can go away but you’re never away from the phone, you’re never away from something happening,” he said.

“But on a Friday night, I will say to the team I’m not doing any meetings after 6pm because we’re going to be at home with the kids and we will spend that time at home with the kids.

“I don’t want to be one of these blokes, and it is normally blokes, who says in 10 years time says ‘I wish I’d spent more time with my kids’.

“I also think you’re a better decision maker for doing it. When I walk in the door, any baggage of leader of the Opposition or leader of the Labour Party always has to be left at the door.

“I walk through the door and I’m dad. And that is fantastic.”

Sir Keir said he believes MPs’ treatment of each other in recent years has become “too toxic and too divided”, and worries about the impact becoming Prime Minister could have on his children.

In 2014, the then deputy prime minister Nick Clegg was criticised for appearing on Sunday Brunch during the international crises over Ukraine and Gaza.

One Lib Dem activist was quoted in the national press as saying: “As the world burned, Nick Clegg cooked.”

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared on ITV’s Loose Women and vowed to stay on as an MP even if his ruling Conservative Party loses the next general election.