Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Keir Starmer will do ‘very good job’ as PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Keir Starmer will do ‘very good job’ as PM

By Press Association
The billionaire businessman was a vocal supporter of Brexit in 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The billionaire businessman was a vocal supporter of Brexit in 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said he believes Keir Starmer will do a “very good job” as prime minister as he predicted a Labour election victory, but insisted he is willing to work with whichever party is in power.

Sir Jim is chairman of global chemicals company Ineos, which he founded in 1998, and became minority owner of football club Manchester United in February.

He told Sky News he had “no questions” Mr Starmer will do a “very good job at running the country”.

Labour visit to Essex
Sir Jim met with Mr Starmer at Old Trafford last weekend to discuss the redevelopment of the stadium (Victoria Jones/PA)

The businessman said: “There’s no question that the Conservatives have had a good run over the last 15, 20 years and I think most of the country feels it’s probably time for a change, and I sort of get that, really.”

Sir Jim met with the Labour leader at Old Trafford last weekend to discuss the redevelopment of the stadium.

Asked whether his company would donate to Labour, he said: “We’re apolitical at Ineos, we just want a successful manufacturing sector in the UK.

“We’ll talk to either Government about that.”

He blamed the Conservatives’ predicted defeat at the next general election on their implementation of Brexit, which he said “didn’t turn out how people anticipated”.

Sir Jim was a prominent backer of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union in 2016.

He said the referendum “was largely about immigration”, as “vast numbers of people” coming into the country had overburdened the NHS and police.

The businessman also criticised the Tories over their handling of the economy, saying the country needed to “get a bit sharper on the business front” and needs “competitive energy”.

Sir Jim ranked fourth on the Sunday Times Rich List this week with a fortune of £23.5 billion, down two places from last year.