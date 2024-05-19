Lib Dem Alex Cole-Hamilton pledges new scheme to create housing for key workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dem Alex Cole-Hamilton pledges new scheme to create housing for key workers

By Press Association
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has pledged a new programme to provide housing for key workers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Liberal Democrats are to develop a new programme to create “attractive, sustainable housing” for key workers, Scottish leader Alex-Cole Hamilton pledged.

Mr Cole-Hamilton vowed to work with businesses and council group leaders in a bid to develop the initiative.

It comes after the Scottish Government declared last week that the country is facing a housing emergency – meanwhile First Minister John Swinney has admitted staffing issues contributed to Portree Hospital on Skye not being open when Eilidh Beaton needed help during a medical emergency.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton made the commitment on key worker housing as he addressed his party’s conference in Hamilton (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton stressed the importance of housing for key workers such as NHS staff, saying that health boards and care homes “can’t get the staff they need if there are no homes for them”.

In the wake of that he told the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Hamilton: “Today I am committing to working with business and our council group leaders to develop a new programme for key worker housing.”

He promised party supporters the scheme would seek to provide “attractive sustainable housing, reserved for the key workers our communities need”.

The commitment came as he hit out at the Scottish Government for cutting the funding available for affordable housing in Holyrood’s budget.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said this had come “at a time when homelessness is at a record high, there are 10,000 children living in temporary accommodation, and hundreds of thousands of people on housing waiting lists”.

Meanwhile he claimed Scottish Government policies were “scaring off the investment Scotland needs” in housing.

He said: “Industry experts tell me that £3.3 billion of reliable investment in housebuilding has either been lost or put on hold, some of it shovel-ready, because of the decisions of the SNP/Green Government.

“It’s one of the key reasons that affordable housebuilding has collapsed, dragging Scotland back to levels not seen since Margaret Thatcher.”

While he insisted the SNP “have been in power too long” – after first taking charge at Holyrood in 2007 – Mr Cole-Hamilton said he would work with the First Minister on areas where there is “common ground”.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader said: “My message to John Swinney is this. I’m in politics to get things done. To change things for the better.”

He said Lib Dems would only have talks with the SNP “on the issues that matter to our communities” and which are in line with the party’s “values as liberals”.

With Mr Swinney now heading a minority government at Holyrood, Mr Cole-Hamilton was clear, saying that “for me, sitting on the opposition benches doesn’t mean opposing for opposition’s sake”.

But he also told the First Minister Liberal Democrats would still seek to hold the Government to account “where it falls short”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “In a Parliament of minorities, where every vote matters, we will never shy away from exercising our vote and our voices.”

He also warned the new First Minister he could face a “day of reckoning” over deleted messages during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Mr Swinney, as the then deputy first minister, was at the heart of Scottish Government decisions.

Complaining that “ministers never take responsibility for their actions any more”, Mr Cole-Hamilton said his party would campaign for a new Accountability Act.

He said such legislation would “break open the scandal of government by WhatsApp, expand freedom of information and create the right for people to recall their MSPs”.

This he said would “put power back in the hands of the voters, end the culture of secrecy and spin, and fix our broken politics”.

Meanwhile with a general election looming, he said Liberal Democrats could overtake the SNP to once again become the third largest party in the House of Commons.

In Scotland he said his party would be “taking a paint to the acid yellow wall of the SNP and repainting it good old Lib Dem gold”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told supporters: “We’ve beaten the SNP before, we know how to do it and we will do it again.”

He added: “It is absolutely within our grasp to overtake the Scottish National Party, with more liberals than nationalists in the Parliament to come.”