UK and Finland to sign new agreement vowing support for Ukraine against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK and Finland to sign new agreement vowing support for Ukraine against Russia

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and his Finnish counterpart will sign the agreement at an event in London on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and his Finnish counterpart will sign the agreement at an event in London on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK and Finland are to sign a new partnership agreement vowing continued support for Ukraine and declaring Russia the most significant and direct threat to European peace.

The Strategic Partnership will be endorsed by Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, on Monday at an event in London, the Foreign Office said.

In a joint statement, the two ministers will argue Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the European security environment.

Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, became a member of Nato on April 4 2023 in response to the aggression.

Changing of the Guard ceremony
Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, became a member of Nato in April last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lord Cameron and Ms Valtonen will underline the importance of working together to deny Russia any benefit from the war it started alongside countering Russian disinformation, malicious cyber activities and hybrid threats.

The two countries will vow to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation in the aftermath of the conflict.

Lord Cameron said: “As long-standing partners and new Nato allies, the UK’s relationship with Finland is going from strength to strength.

“As we stand together to support Ukraine, including through providing military aid and training, we are clear that the threat of Russian aggression, following the war it started, will not be tolerated.

“This Strategic Partnership, built on our shared values, will see the UK and Finland step up cooperation to bolster European security as well as seize new opportunities, from science and technology to closer energy ties.”

The Foreign Office said the statement will also outline the shared ambition to scale up collaboration on science and technology, trade and investment and tackling illegal migration.

The UK is one of the leading donors to Ukraine, alongside the US and Germany, having committed £12.5 billion in support since February 2022, including £7.6 billion in military aid.

As well as providing tanks, air defence systems and long-range precision missiles, Britain has helped train more than 30,000 Ukrainian service personnel.