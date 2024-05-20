Labour warns of ‘youth mental health crisis’ as urgent referrals rise by 30%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour warns of ‘youth mental health crisis’ as urgent referrals rise by 30%

By Press Association
Scottish Labour has said the figures represent a ‘youth mental health crisis’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Urgent referrals to child mental health services increased by 30% in four years, figures obtained by Scottish Labour have revealed.

In 2019-20, there were 3,535 GP referrals sent to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in Scotland.

However, in 2022-23 the figure was 4,609 – an increase of 1,074 and a 30.3% rise.

Referrals are considered urgent if a child or young person is considered “actively suicidal”, has “acute psychosis” or there are concerns of serious medical complications associated with an eating disorder, such as rapid weight loss or significant underweight, the NHS states.

Statistics obtained by Scottish Labour also showed urgent referrals increased in every health board except NHS Ayrshire and Arran, where a 25% decline was recorded.

But in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, urgent referrals soared by more than 400, from 1,350 in 2019-20 to 1,790 in 2022-23 – an increase of 32.6%.

The party has said the figures show the country has entered a “youth mental health crisis”.

In NHS Grampian, urgent referrals had risen by 29% – from 350 to 453 – while NHS Fife saw a 51% increase – from 466 to 705.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway had a 58% increase, while there was a 40% rise in the Borders health board.

Scottish Labour’s mental health spokesman Paul Sweeney said: “While the SNP Government break their promises over mental health funding, we are seeing the number of urgent Camhs referrals rising across the country.

“From the Borders to the Highlands, the number of urgent referrals has risen but the SNP has persisted with cuts to mental health services.

“For too long, the SNP has been asleep at the wheel while Scotland has entered a youth mental health crisis.

“While the SNP bury their head in the sand and ignore this crisis, Scottish Labour will continue to fight to deliver the resources and action our young people need.”

The Scottish Government and NHS Scotland have been asked for comment