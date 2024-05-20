TV drama on infected blood could mobilise ‘sense of injustice and outrage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV drama on infected blood could mobilise ‘sense of injustice and outrage’

By Press Association
A van carrying a message about infected blood victims outside Central Hall in Westminster (Jeff Moore/PA)
A van carrying a message about infected blood victims outside Central Hall in Westminster (Jeff Moore/PA)

A TV drama on the infected blood scandal could mobilise the “sense of injustice and outrage” following the publication of a damning inquiry into what has been called the biggest treatment disaster in the NHS.

ITV has commissioned a series, written by Peter Moffat, who won two Baftas for BBC series Criminal Justice, to dramatise the experiences of those with blood disorders who were infected during the 1970s and 1980s with HIV and hepatitis C.

The channel had previously released Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which led to renewed attention on justice for subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

Separately, The Crown star Seb Carrington, who has haemophilia, is working on a series set around the boys who contracted hepatitis at Treloar College, a school for disabled children with a facility on site for haemophiliacs.

He told the PA news agency that there needs to be more money put into “television and dramas because it’s the way to reach into people’s lives, grab their attention and show them something” when asked about ITV saying that the Post Office series lost the broadcaster around a million pounds, despite the success.

Carrington, 31, said: “We’re able to be empathetic in that way and then that can mobilise … some sort of sense of injustice and outrage and (allow people to) get a sense of what’s happened and only then can you start to make power accountable.”

He lost his brother James, who contracted hepatitis through the scandal in the 1980s as a haemophiliac and later died in a car accident.

Carrington also said he thinks a drama will play an important role in trying to “show the strength and resolve of the people that have been through this pain and this terror and the shame” and have “still somehow managed to stand up fighting”.

The actor, who has at Central Hall in Westminster, London, where the inquiry findings were revealed, said there is a “feeling of vindication” from the adults who were children at Treloar.

The inquiry concluded that the schoolchildren were used as “objects for research” and given “multiple, riskier” treatments.

The British Academy Television Awards – Press Room – London
Peter Moffat, second right, after Criminal Justice won the award for drama series at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Carrington also said it is “difficult to say at this point” how the report’s conclusions can be dramatised.

“I don’t think today should be seen as the kind of drawing the line in the sand. You know, for some people, they want closure,” he added.

“But I don’t know if you can ever really have closure from something like this.

“I don’t know some of these people that have been campaigning, they’ve been working with for so many years, decades on this it’s … like quite a psychological upheaval, if they decide at this point that they are going to stop, but I don’t think that they will, because we’ve yet to see what the government is going to say and it might not be satisfactory.”

Carrington is writing a speech with Moffat on “what justice is” as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make an apology in the House of Commons on Monday.

“We need the apology, and then we also need the accountability,” he said.

“And that, unfortunately, is something that will never fully be achieved, because it can’t, after all this time.”