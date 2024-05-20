Forbes announces £5m extra support for start-up businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes announces £5m extra support for start-up businesses

By Press Association
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes announced the £5m of additional funding for start-up business investment (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has announced a £5 million package to support start-up businesses from under-represented groups.

Kate Forbes, who is also Economy Secretary, announced the investment on Monday during a visit to the National Robotarium in Edinburgh.

The cash will help expand the business funding competition Edge to broaden the range of financial support to businesses.

It will also help stimulate the early stages of business creation and product development for under-represented groups, and invest in initiatives that showcase Scotland as a global start-up destination.

The funding pledge is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to deliver on recommendations of the Logan report on developing a world-class technology sector and the Pathways report, which focused on expanding the number of women starting businesses.

Ms Forbes said: “Innovation is at the very heart of our economy. We have the talent, the skills and the facilities to make Scotland one of Europe’s fast-growing start-up economies.

“This package of measures, which builds on the multi-million investment the Scottish Government is already making into our start-up business community, forms the next step in providing one of the most comprehensive government-backed support networks in Europe.”

She also welcomed a new partnership between Codebase and Edge which will provide entrepreneurs end-to-end support.

“My message to Scotland’s innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors is simple but clear: this Government believes in you and we will back you,” she added.

Entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter, founder of the Hunter Foundation which provides funding for Edge, said he was “delighted” the Deputy First Minister had recognised the need for additional investment.