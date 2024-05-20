Ministers defend D-Day 80 parachute drop plans amid plane shortage fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers defend D-Day 80 parachute drop plans amid plane shortage fears

By Press Association
A re-enactment parachute jump of D-Day over Normandy, France, on June 6 2004 (Alamy/PA)
Defence ministers have insisted a parachute drop to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day will be sufficiently resourced, amid concerns over a plane shortage.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey highlighted weekend news reports suggesting the celebrations were “at risk from RAF cuts”, adding that the latest Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show “nearly 50,000 full-time forces personnel have now been cut since 2010”.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps replied in the House of Commons: “When it comes to that story, that I too read over the weekend, it’s simply not the case.

“We will have, in fact, I think it’s 181 parachuters – exactly the same number as actually jumped in that location on D-Day.”

Conservative former defence minister Mark Francois said: “Despite spending billions of pounds on 22 A400Ms, we only have one available for D-Day 80 – and if it’s more, let’s hear it.”

Defence minister James Cartlidge replied: “The truth about the position in relation to D-Day, we will have two A400Ms available for June 5.

“The number of people that will be dropped is 181 and there’s a very good reason for that.

“It’s 181 because that is the number of paratroopers who at 16 minutes past midnight on D-Day itself landed and took the bridge that we named Pegasus.”

Mr Francois later raised a point of order to say Mr Cartlidge had “inadvertently, I’m sure, just misled the House of Commons”, noting: “Pegasus Bridge was captured in a glider-borne assault by the Ox and Bucks Light Infantry, not a parachute assault.

“I know this because for D-Day 70 I was there with the then prime minister, David Cameron, at 12.16am to commemorate the assault.

“I’m sure this was an error, because no-one will want to believe an MoD minister tried to change the history of D-Day because their aircraft didn’t work.”

D-Day: the landing areas
(PA Graphics)

It was reported over the weekend that hundreds of paratroopers had been expected to jump into Normandy to honour the actions of their predecessors in the Second World War, but plans have been scaled back due to a shortage of aircraft.

The Mail on Sunday reported that just one plane had been left for the Parachute Regiment to use.

Paratroopers from 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team will jump from an RAF A400M and the Red Devils Parachute Display Team will also jump into Normandy.

Resources have been stretched by Nato operations at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased activity by the alliance and the RAF’s transport aircraft have also been involved in dropping aid into Gaza.