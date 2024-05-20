Families of hostages in Gaza in renewed plea to ‘bring them home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Families of hostages in Gaza in renewed plea to ‘bring them home’

By Press Association
(L-R) Ilay David, brother of hostage Evyatar David, Gal Gilboa Dalal, Nova survivor and brother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, and Amit Levy, brother of Naama Levy, speaking at the Embassy of Israel in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Family members of Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 have said they still support Benjamin Netanyahu and his government as they made a renewed plea for their relatives’ freedom.

Amit Levy, 21, brother of Naama Levy, 19, whose capture by Hamas while visibly injured was one of the first videos to emerge, spoke alongside Ilay David, 27, whose brother Evyatar David, 23, was kidnapped.

They were joined by Gal Gilboa Dalal, 29, whose brother Guy Gilboa Dalal, 23, was taken by Hamas when he was at Nova music festival with his brother.

The families, speaking from the Israel embassy in central London, urged the world not to forget about their siblings’ plight despite the war entering its eighth month.

It comes after the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said he was seeking arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders in connection with their actions during the seven-month war.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Naama Levy, one of the hostages currently being held in Gaza (Family/PA)

Pressed on whether they blame the Israeli government for not doing enough to secure their loved ones’ release, Mr David said: “I don’t blame anyone. I focus on who can help us right now.

“I’m focusing my energy on the things that can make my brother return home.”

Mr Dalal added: “There is only so much they can do.

“I have to trust in my army and in my government because if I can’t trust them, then who can I trust? I don’t have any other option.

“I just want to see my brother back. I have to believe he (Netanyahu) can do what he can.’

Mr Levy said: “We trust them (the IDF) because we don’t have another choice.

“I believe they’re doing whatever they can in very tough circumstances.”

The relatives of the hostages said Hamas bore responsibility for those remaining in captivity.

Mr Dalal said: “The ball is in Hamas’ hands.

“They’re using our loved ones as prisoners.

“Until now we did not receive any sign that they’re treating our people fairly.

“We don’t know their condition.

“It makes us think like the world is asking us to fight a knife with hugs and kisses – and you can’t.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Guy Gilboa Dalal who is one of the hostages currently being held in Gaza (Family/PA)

Asked how he manages to get on with his life with his sister in captivity, Mr Levy said: “I don’t think I really have a choice.

“All our family members are suffering.

“We can’t let ourselves give up on them.

“If they wake up every morning, we should wake up every morning and fight for them.

“Naama (my sister) is the strongest person I know. I’m telling myself stories about how she’s surviving this.”

Mr Dalal recalled how his brother was taken hostage while he was still on the run from Hamas gunmen.

The tech support worker said: “I was rescued at 2pm.

“I was running and hiding for nine hours.

“When I got out, they told me that my brother was kidnapped and the video (of him in Gaza) was published at 11am.

“My family did not tell me so I could focus on saving my life.”

Asked about how they cope with the failure of recent ceasefire negotiations, Mr David said: “It was hard to hear that maybe there’s something on the table and it was not accepted, but we cannot know for sure.

“It’s like we are looking at a chess game and we can only shout. We cannot understand what’s going on in their heads.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Evyatar David, who is being held in Gaza (Family/PA)

Mr David also said that the war has brought the hostages’ families closer.

He said: “We became like a big family, that’s the only thing we have.

‘It breaks my heart every time to see hostages alive coming back (when Evyatar is not among them), but it’s the only thing that really gives me hope.

Mr Dalal added: “I want to see (my brother) soon.

“The most awful thing I can think about is that he’ll return home in a coffin.

“We hope that the world is with us.”