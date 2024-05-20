Ambulance waits for critically-ill patients increase in five years – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambulance waits for critically-ill patients increase in five years – figures

By Press Association
Ambulance waits for the most critical calls increased in almost every Scottish council area (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ambulance waits for the most critical calls increased in almost every Scottish local authority over a five-year period (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ambulance waiting times for patients categorised as “critically ill” increased in almost every Scottish local authority over a five-year period, according to new figures.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have demanded an inquiry into avoidable deaths caused by lengthy blue light waits.

Between 2019 and 2023, the Scottish Ambulance Service’s response times to purple calls – where patients are identified as having a 10% or more chance of having a cardiac arrest – increased in every local authority area except Shetland, freedom of information figures obtained by the party revealed.

The cardiac arrest rate in this category is approximately 53%.

A patient in Glasgow waited two hours and one minute for a response to a critical call in 2023 – the highest of the year, followed by Aberdeen City with one hour and 54 minutes.

Over the same time period, 28 local authorities experienced an increase in average waiting times for red calls – the second most serious category.

Red calls are categorised when a patient has between a 1% and 9.9% likelihood of cardiac arrest, or having a need for resuscitation interventions.

A Highland patient waited eight hours and 58 minutes for a response in this category, followed by eight hours and 55 minutes in Aberdeen.

Red level waits did not increase in Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

The longest waiting time for any call – which includes less serious amber and yellow categories – was 1,066 minutes, or 17 hours, in 2023.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “If you call an ambulance at a moment of crisis, you want to know that someone will be there in time to help you as best they can. Tragically, this is simply not happening for so many people across Scotland.

Scotland power sharing agreement
Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for an inquiry into avoidable deaths (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It is extremely worrying that high-risk callers in particular have had to wait more than an hour for help.

“The SNP continuously ignored ambulance staff, who have been warning of pressure cooker conditions for years. Their refusal to listen has caused intolerable pain for patients and put staff under extreme pressure.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to call for an inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to emergency care crisis, something which has been obstructed by nationalist MSPs who did not want to know.”

He said Health Secretary Neil Gray must “recognise the pressures the service is under and look again at what needs to be done to improve life for both patients and staff”.

“Swift action could make all the difference between life and death,” he added.